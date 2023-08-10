Home

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt Spills-The-Beans on Her Character in Gal Gadot’s Spy Actioner

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt recently opened up on her character in the Gal Gadot starrer spy-action-thriller.

Heart of Stone: Alia Bhatt is currently basking high on the success of her rom-com Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The actress is once again being hailed for her acting prowess in the Karan Johar directorial which is winning accolades from audiences and movie critics. Alia is now all geared up for her Hollywood debut, Heart of Stone where she stars alongside Gal Gadot. The movie is a big leap in the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani actress’s cinematic career as she has a crucial role in the spy-action-thriller. The trailer showcases Alia in a grey-shade role and the promo also indicates at a face-off between her and the Wonder Woman star.

ALIA BHATT OPENS UP ON HER CHARACTER IN ‘HEART OF STONE’

Alia, opened up about her character Keya Dhawan in the Tom Harper directorial and said, “This was a super huge opportunity for me to be a part of a film like this, and to break through to the global market. I’ve been working in the Indian film industry for ten years now, but this is my first English language film, and that’s always something that I wanted to tick off my box,” as reported by IANS. Speaking about playing an Indian in a Hollywood action-thriller, she further pointed out, “I also wanted it to be true to who I am and where I come from. I found that in Heart of Stone and in the character of Keya, because she’s from India and she’s pushed against these extreme circumstances. She has to really prove herself and she’s fighting for something, as everyone is in the film, and she has her own motive.”

ALIA BHATT SHARES HER EXPERIENCE ON WORKING IN GAL GADOT’S HEART OF STONE

The Heart of Stone actress also heaped praise on Gal while share her excitement on working in the film and told, “Also, being a part of this huge action film headlined by Gal Gadot, it’s really the action film of today, one led by this really strong woman whom we all look up to and love. I really liked the whole narrative, and having seen Tom Harper’s work as well, I was really excited to work with him. There were a lot of pluses that came together to make me feel I should take the plunge and do this.”

Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighofer, Jing Lusi, Sophie Okonedo and others in crucial roles. The film will be streaming on Netflix from August 11, 2023.

(with inputs from IANS)

