Heart of Stone First Look: Heart Of Stone, a fast-paced, extensively shot spy action thriller starring Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt, and Jamie Dornan, will shortly be released on Netflix. The video includes both the initial movie footage and various behind-the-scenes looks at the intense action scenes. After a brief flash of Alia Bhatt, who is making her Hollywood debut with the movie, there are multiple glimpses of fast-paced action scenes.

In several BTS shots from the movie, Alia Bhatt, who is making her international film debut, said, "It has these characters that you connect with and feel for."Aside from revealing her character's name in the movie, Keya Dhawan, the first glimpse offers just about a little information about her.

WATCH HEART OF STONE’S FIRST LOOK



Long images of a bike zooming through a desert and a seaside road are shown at the beginning of the video. The next section of the video provides a behind-the-scenes look at some of the action and stunt scenes from the movie as well as a preview of how they will appear in the finished product.

Fans flooded the comment section with immense admiration for Alia Bhatt. She got support and love from her friends in the industry including Arjun Kapoor, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, mom Soni Razdan and others.

The Tom Harper-directed film Heart of Stone is intended to be the first instalment in a series. The movie will debut on Netflix the following year. After finishing her role in the movie, Alia Bhatt recently revealed a behind-the-scenes photo and Gal Gadot’s comment grabbed all the eyeballs.

What did you think about Alia Bhatt in Heart of Stone’s first look?