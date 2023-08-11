Home

Heart of Stone HD Available For Free Download Online On Tamilrockers And Other Torrent Sites

Heart of Stone Leaked Online For Free Download: Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot's American spy action thriller has been leaked online on day one of the release.

Heart of Stone Leaked Online For Free Download: Alia Bhatt-Gal Gadot’s American spy action thriller film Heart of Stone directed by Tom Harper has been released today, August 11 on Netflix. The movie has been leaked online for free in HD quality on day one of the film release. The fans of Alia Bhatt have been excited about Heart of Stone since her last film Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is performing excellently at the Box Office. However, it seems like there is bad news for the makers as Heart of Stone has been leaked online in HD download on Torrent websites, Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz. The movie leak on day one will definitely kill the TRP ratings.

Heart of Stone also stars Jamie Dornan, Sophie Okonedo, and Matthias Schweighöfer. Alia plays the role of Keya Dhawan in the film.

Heart of Stone has been leaked on Tamilrockers, Telegram, and other piracy-based websites including movierulz. Tamilrockers, Telegram, and Movierulz are piracy websites that leak the latest releases. However, this is not the first time a film has got leaked on day one of its release. There are several films like OMG 2, Jailer, Gadar 2, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, Oppenheimer, Barbie, Carry on Jatta 3, Barbie, Lust Stories 2, Satyaprem Ki Katha, Never Have I Ever, The Kerala Story, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Ponniyin Selvan-2, Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, and Pathaan which were earlier leaked online this year.

Several strict actions against the site have been taken in the past but it has been found that the team behind the site appears with a new domain every time the existing Tamilrockers site is blocked. If they are banned, they take a new domain and run pirated versions of the movies. In the case of big theatre releases, Tamilrockers is known to leak the films just a few hours before the films are set to hit the screens.

(Disclaimer: India.com does not promote or support piracy of any kind. Piracy is a criminal offense under the Copyright Act of 1957. We further request you refrain from participating in or encouraging piracy of any form).

