Alia Bhatt, Gal Gadot Starrer Heart Of Stone To Release On August 11

Heart of Stone is scheduled to release across the globe on August 11. Gal Gadot dropped a poster featuring the film's release date. The Wonder Woman star also said that the trailer will be out today.

Heart of Stone, the much-awaited project that marks Alia Bhatt’s debut in Hollywood, is the talk of the town. Ever since it was announced, the film has been garnering attention for many reasons, primarily Alia’s presence in the film. With the film, Alia Bhatt will become the third Indian actress to be seen in a Hollywood film in recent years. Directed by the British filmmaker Tom Harper, the film also stars Gal Gadot, Jamie Dornan, Matthias Schweighöfe, Sophie Okonedo, Paul Ready, Jing Lusi, and Jon Kortajarena. The film’s release date has finally been revealed and it’s out pretty soon.

The much-awaited project has been scheduled to release across the globe on August 11. The team of the film shared a post to unveil the release date of the upcoming Netflix project. Gal Gadot also dropped a poster unveiling the release day on her Instagram. She wrote, “TGIF, thrill seekers! The poster for HEART OF STONE has arrived. Now brace yourselves, because tomorrow we’re dropping the trailer at #TUDUM. I promise it will blow your minds.”

Heart Of Stone Trailer Out Today

The makers are all set to unveil the film’s trailer today at Netflix’s Tudum event in Brazil. Heart of Stone is being touted to be a spy action thriller that features Gal Gadot as the protagonist Rachel Stone. She will be essaying the role of a highly skilled spy in the film who is on a mission to protect the mysterious MacGuffin, called ‘The Heart’. Alia Bhatt, will be playing the role of Keya Dhawan, an Indian spy in the film.

Alia Bhatt On Heart Of Stone

Notably, Alia shot the film when she was pregnant. In an interview with Variety, she shared her experience saying, “It was my first Hollywood big English picture experience and I had quite a task at hand because I was shooting for the first time an action movie. But I’m also pregnant so there were so many layers for me to deal with. But they made it so seamless and so easy and so comfortable for me. It’s something that I will never forget because of how beautifully and how well I was treated.”

