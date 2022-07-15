Sonam Kapoor is going to be a mommy soon, the actress who is back in India ahead of her child birth recently flaunted her huge baby bump and pregnancy glow. The mom-to-be stepped out for a dinner on Thursday night. The actress wore a kaftan styled yellow dress while flaunting her baby bump. She was also sporting a face mask as a precaution against COVID. Sonam was seen outside a restaurant in the city and was all smiles for the paps as she got clicked after enjoying a dinner date with some friends.Also Read - Sonam Kapoor Baby Shower: You will Be Shocked To See Fancy Invitation Hamper Of Sonams Luxurious Baby Shower - Watch

Check out Sonam Kapoor pics below:

A video of Sonam Kapoor from outside the restaurant is also viral on social media, a paparazzi account on Instagram shared a video of Sonam’s latest appearance, and fans of the actor praised her look and congratulated her for the baby. Also Read - Katrina Kaif Sparks Pregnancy Rumours Again! Fans Speculate Following Her Absence From Limelight

Meanwhile, Sonam is also gearing up for her second baby shower in Mumbai. The actor is expecting her first child with husband Anand Ahuja and already had a small baby shower in London. Sonam’s parents Anil Kapoor and Sunita Kapoor will throw a grand baby shower for their daughter at the actress’ maasi Kavita Singh’s bungalow Rockdale at Bandra. Paparazzi recently spotted invitation cards and gift hampers that were being sent out to their near and dear ones for Sonam’s baby shower.

Sonam Kapoor’s close friends and family are busy prepping for the Bohemian-themed baby shower.