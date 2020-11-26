Heelein Toot Gayi Song from Indoo Ki Jawanii: Bollywood’s love affair with celebrity designer Manish Malhotra and his love for sequin sarees is known to everyone. Actor Kiara Advani treated fans to an alluring picture on Thursday. The Kabir Singh star took to Instagram and shared a scintillating picture from the teaser of the song ‘Heelein Toot Gayi’. The song is a part of her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani. Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer Twitter Reactions: While Some Netizens Call It 'Shameless', Others Love Kiara Advani-Aditya Seal Chemistry

Kiara opted for a gorgeous golden sequined saree from Manish Malhotra’s latest collection. No doubt, she looked dazzling like a diva. In the picture, Kiara Advani is seen sporting a golden shimmer saree with smokey with a glittery green clutch. Kiara looks stunning as she donned smokey eyes makeup and nude lip shade while she effortlessly poses for the lens. The star captioned the post as, “#HeeleinTootGayi.” Also Read - Indoo Ki Jawani Trailer: India-Pakistan Love Story For Kiara Advani And Aditya Seal?

Have a look at the pic shared by Kiara:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani)

Celebrity followers including Athiya Shetty, Manish Malhotra and more than one million fans liked the post within a few minutes of being posted. Many of the fans showered love on Advani by leaving heart emoticons in the comments section of the post.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos. Earlier, the actor has been noted busy in promoting her upcoming film Indoo Ki Jawani on social media, which is going to be released on December 11, 2020, in the cinemas.

The trailer of the film and it seems an out-and-out mainstream love story that has drama, confusion, and comedy too. Along with Kiara in the titular role, Indoo Ki Jawani also features Aditya Seal and Mallika Dua in important roles. This is the first film that’s absolutely riding on Kiara’s shoulders and gives her ample time to prove the mettle of her acting. The makers seem to be put their full trust in the actor and as can be seen in the trailer, she emerges as the winner. However, it will be too soon to talk about her performance in the film.