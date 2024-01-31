Home

Heeramandi: First Look Of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Highly-Anticipated Series To be Unveiled On February’s THIS Date – Check Details

The first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's next series Heeramandi will be revealed tomorrow. Take a look at the details about the highly-anticipated series here.

Netflix 2022 announced Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s highly-anticipated series named Heeramandi. However, the making of the series has taken quite a time. Now, there is a big update related to the series which has built the curiosity of fans. On Wednesday, the makers of the series dropped a second clip which announced that the first look of the series will be unveiled tomorrow, and fans can’t contain their excitement. Yes, you read that right! The update has now built a massive anticipation among fans, and they are now waiting for the series to be released.

Taking to the official handle Instagram, streaming platform Netflix shared a video that shows the name of the series and also talks about the first look, which will be released tomorrow. Sharing the video, the streaming platform wrote, “Get ready for the first look of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s, majestic world of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, arrives tomorrow #HeeramandiOnNetflix.”

Take a look here:

Back in February, the makers of the show released a teaser featuring Manisha Koirala in regal attire, followed by joyful glimpses of the entire cast. It revealed the regal and elegant appearances of Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chaddha, Sharmin Segal, and Sanjeeda Shaikh in their respective roles.

The historical drama series takes the audience back to the time when courtesans reigned as monarchs. The show explores the cultural reality of the Heera Mandi neighbourhood through the tales of courtesans and their patrons, set against the volatile backdrop of the 1940s Indian Independence movement.

Meanwhile, Sanajay Leela Bhansali’s last film Gangubai Kathiawadi, turned out to be a massive hit among audience. The movie was widely loved by fans and it featured Alia Bhatt in the lead role. The movie was a biographical drama film. Since the movie was a super hit, it not only achieved critical acclaim but was also the fifth highest-grossing film of 2022. Apart from Bhatt, the movie also featured Ajay Devgn, Shantanu Maheshwari, Vijay Raaz, Indira Tiwari, Seema Pahwa, Varun Kapoor, and Jim Sarbh.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.