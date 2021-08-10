Heeramandi First Look: Filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali is all set to make his digital debut on Netflix with his upcoming project ‘Heeramandi’. Interestingly, Bhansali’s next venture is not a film, but a web series, which is set in Lahore of pre-independence India. The series will tell the stories of courtesans of Heeramandi. Announcing the project, Netflix India took to its social media handles to announce their collaboration with the ace filmmaker.Also Read - Abhay Deol on Playing Father: Bollywood Casts Actors in Their 50s Opposite Girls in Their 20s

Sharing the first look of the web series, Netflix India wrote, "We are excited to announce that Sanjay Leela Bhansali's Heeramandi IS COMING TO NETFLIX Words aren't enough to explain how excited we are that Sanjay Leela Bhansali is partnering with us for this epic Netflix Original series but these emojis come pretty close (sic)."

A Brief History of Heera Mandi:

The tagline of the film is, “Where Courtesans were Queens’. The castoff the web series has not been revealed, as of yet. Speaking to Variety, Bhansali said, “It is a huge saga about the courtesans of Lahore, it is something I was living with for 14 years. It’s very vast and ambitious.” Heera Mandi is located inside the Walled City of Lahore and it has been the centre of the city’s tawaif culture since the 15th and 16th centuries. It is also known as the red light area of Lahore.

On August 9, Sanjay Leela Bhansali completed 25 years in the film industry. Meanwhile, on the work front, his upcoming project Gangubai Kathiawadi starring Alia Bhatt will be releasing soon in theatres. Apart from these, he also has Baiju Bawra which will reportedly star Ranveer Singh.