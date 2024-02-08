Home

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali's web series is supposedly India's MOST expensive show that has an insanely high budget, even more than Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal and S.S Rajamouli's Baahubali

Heeramandi: Known for his epic movies, director Sanjay Leela Bhansali is about to launch his first original television series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The multi-starrer show’s first glimpse, which debuted on February 1st, has received a ton of love on social media. The show is based on the life of courtesans in Lahore’s oldest red light district, Heera Mandi, and is set in pre-independence India. Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Sheikh, and Sharmin Segal are the stars of Heeramandi. The lives of the tawaifs from Lahore’s notorious Heera Mandi red light area serve as the basis for the television series. Later this year, the Bhansali and Mitakshara Kumar-directed series will be available on Netflix.

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Heeramandi’s Whopping Budget

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s new Netflix series Heeramandi is touted as the most costly Indian streaming production to date. The show’s budget, according to Times of India, is more than Rs 200 crore, which puts it just ahead of the Rs 200 crore Rudra: Edge of Darkness, starring Ajay Devgn. According to estimates, Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s fees accounted for the majority of Heeramandi’s production costs. In addition to his salary as creator and showrunner, the filmmaker receives more than Rs 60 crore.

With a budget of Rs 200 crore, Heeramandi has even more money than many Indian movies, many of them with enormous budgets. For example, the budget for SS Rajamouli’s Baahubali was Rs 180 crore, whilst the budget for Sandeep Reddy Vanga and Ranbir Kapoor’s successful film Animal was only Rs 100 crore. The production budget for even Shah Rukh Khan’s last smash, Dunki, was Rs 120 crore, which was less than that of Heeramandi. Of course, the expenditure makes sense considering Bhansali’s fondness for large-scale sets and the length of the web series.

What is Heera Mandi Actually?

Heera Mandi has a rich cultural past that dates back to the Mughal era. Originally known as the Shahi Mohalla. Situated within the Walled City of Lahore, the region functioned as a thriving cultural hub throughout the 15th and 16th centuries, providing aristocratic entertainment with its sophisticated courtesans and entertainers.

Originally, Heera Mandi was intended to serve as a residential community for the Emperor, as well as the royal court’s attendants and servants. The region became known as the “Shahi Mohalla” (Royal Neighbourhood) because of its proximity to the Lahore Fort.

