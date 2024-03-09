Home

Heeramandi: Sanjay Leela Bhansali Brings Visual Majesty to Amir Khusro’s Classic Song ‘Sakal Ban’ – WATCH

Sakal Ban serves as the debut song from 'Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar,' representing Sanjay Leela Bhansali's entry into the realm of OTT platforms.

Finally, the wait is over! The first song of Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s one of the anticipated series ‘Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar’. The song Sakal Ban was released on Saturday and is picturised on Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal. The song was produced under the label of Bhansali Music and was uploaded on YouTube and Instagram for fans to witness and remarkable performance of all the actresses.

Sakal Ban is sung by Raja Hasan with lyrics from Amir Khusro. The vocals in the song are given by Umesh Joshi, Vijay Dhuri, Shripad Lele, Amit Padhye, and Shahzad Ali. The song showcases all the quintessential elements associated with a Sanjay Leela Bhansali production: stunning period costumes, elaborate sets, and numerous background dancers, all meticulously choreographed into seamless harmony by Kruti Mahesh and Vijayshree Chaudhary.

The video features Manisha Koirala’s character bringing Sharmin to the courtyard where all the other characters can be seen dancing. Later, in the video, Richa Chadha’s character enters the courtyard and then she begins to dance gracefully and makes way for Manisha to step in after a few moments. Finally, even Aditi Rao Hydari joins. Bhansali Productions shared the video on their official Instagram and captioned it “Step into spring to celebrate the season of flowers, blossoming with beauty, strength and grace!”

As soon as the video was shared online, fans started to spam the comment section. While one fan wrote, “Manisha Koirala is dancing so gracefully. It’s a treat to watch her, she is killing it.” Another commented, “This type of music is barely made in 2024, love you SLB, you are the best.” A comment also read, “The music, the set, the cinematography, the costumes…just wow. I just love Manisha Koirala so much. Finally seeing her in a big project like in her heydays makes me so happy.”

Apart from Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Aditi Rao Hydari and Sharmin Segal, the series also features Sonakshi Sinha in a pivotal role. Meanwhile, the date of release of the series is yet to be announced.

