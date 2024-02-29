Home

Heeramandi Stunning New Posters Out: Meet The Gorgeous Women From Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Debut OTT Series on Netflix

Netfloix on Thursday unveiled the stunning new posters from Sanjay Leela Bhansali's debut OTT Series - Heeramandi. Check out the characters' name.

Manisha Koirala and Aditi Rao Hydari in new posters from Heeramandi

Heeramandi new posters: Sanjay Leela Bhansali on Thursday released the new posters of his upcoming OTT series – Heeramandi which is going to premiere on Netflix this year. The series features a majestic star cast with the likes of Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sharmin Segal and Sanjeeda Sheikh playing the lead characters. Netflix released its slate of major series and films for 2024 and Heeramandi shined the brightest among all. The solo posters shared by the official social media handles of the OTT platform revealed the character names of the cast as the grandeur and the royal looks of the actors took centre stage once again.

Sonakshi as Fareedan, Richa as Lajjo, Sanjeeda as Waheeda, Sharmin as Alamzeb, Aditi as Bibbojaan and Manisha as Mallikajaan appeared in their stunning avatars as they took over the internet with the new posters of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. The character posters further radiated regality, charisma, authority, opulence and elegance the way only Bhansali films do.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar story

While the release date of the series is not out yet, the posters suggest that Bhansali is going to paint the OTT platform as a grand canvas – the way he has done on the big screen with his visual spectacles like Devdas, Hum Dil De Chuke Sanam, Bajirao Mastani, Gangubai Kathiawadi and Padmaavat among others. As per the makers’ statement, ‘Heeramandi delves into the intricacies of a power struggle between arch nemeses Mallikajaan and Fareedan for the succession of Heeramandi, a realm where courtesans reign as queens (sic).’

Alam is the youngest daughter of Mallikajaan and her last hope for the future of Heeramandi. The choice lies with Alam to choose between the power or the love of one man over the admiration of many. Heeramandi is set in the pre-independence era and shows an ultimate saga of love, power, struggle, vision, dreams, relationship and betrayal.

This is Bhansali’s next after the massive success of Gangubai Kathiawadi with Alia Bhatt. The filmmaker is currently busy shaping up his next titled ‘Love and War’ with Vicky Kaushal, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt. Watch this space for all the latest updates on Heeramandi. Are you excited for the series?

