Heermandi: The Diamond Bazar: Manish Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha Dazzle Alongside Miss World Finalists for Sakal Ban Launch

The female stars of Sanjay Leela Bhansali's series, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, teamed up with the Miss World contestants to debut the song Sakal Ban on the international stage.

Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar is one of the highly-anticipated web series of 2024. Helmed by ace director Sanjay Leela Bhansali, the web series features Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. In honour of reaching this milestone, the cast of the show recently teamed up with Miss World 2024 contestants to debut the track, adding even more excitement to the buzz surrounding Heeramandi.

A breathtaking photo was shared by the official page of Bhansali production, which featured the charming leading ladies of the show—Manisha Koirala, Sonakshi Sinha, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, Sanjeeda Shaikh, and Sharmin Segal. All the ladies looked extremely gorgeous in exquisite period attire. However, what was more intriguing was when the stunning contestants of Miss World 2024, who also donned similar outfits joined the actress for the picture.

Sharing the picture, the official page of Bhansali Production captioned it as “Unparalleled grace in a single frame. The leading ladies of #SanjayLeelaBhansali’s HEERAMANDI join the Miss World contestants and take to the global stage to launch #BhansaliMusic’s first song, #SakalBan.”

Take a look here:

Back on March 09, 2024, the 71st edition of the prestigious Miss World pageant unfolded in India. Infusing the event with cultural vibrancy, the participants paraded down the runway alongside the cast of Heeramandi, displaying an array of traditional attire.

Also, back on Saturday, the first song of Heermandi was introduced. The song which is named, ‘Sakal Ban’ was launched under the Bhansali music label. Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, Richa Chadha, and Sanjeeda Shaikh captivate the audience with their graceful movements to the rhythm of this traditional music.

About Heermandi: The Diamond Bazar

The web series gives a glimpse into a bygone era. The series is set against the backdrop of pre-independence India, the series intricately weaves a tale of love and betrayal. The series will hit the OTT platform Netflix. However, the release date of the show is yet to be revealed.

