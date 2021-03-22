Karan Johar is set to launch another star-kid – Shanaya Kapoor who is the daughter of Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor. However, this has reignited the nepotism debate with several people slamming the move. Also Read - Shanaya Kapoor Announces Her Bollywood Debut With Karan Johar's Dharma Movies, Suhana Khan Sends Love

It was just this morning that Shanaya Kapoor took to her Instagram account sharing the news. She posted a glamorous video of herself and mentioned that she will kickstart shooting for her first film in July which will be produced by Karan's Dharma Productions. However, in just a few hours, a number of people comment on Shanaya's post raising nepotism. One user commented, "Karan Johar has once again proved that nepo kids can live better". Another user wrote, "With absolutely no work put in, another one added to the list".

People also called this launch by Karan Johar ‘height of nepotism’.

Meanwhile, her friends and family members sent warm congratulatory messages. Several Bollywood celebrities including Karishma Kapoor and designer Manish Malhotra wished Shanaya luck for her first film. Anshula Kapoor also dropped heart-emoji in the comment section and Shanaya’s childhood friend Suhana Khan wrote, “So stunning.”

Even Karan Johar shared welcomed her to Dharma Cornerstone Agency and wrote on his Twitter account, "It's going to be an unforgettable and exciting journey that begins with your first film with @DharmaMovies, this July."

This is not the first time that Karan Johar or a star-kid has come under criticism for its launch by Dharma Productions. Karan has launched many star-kids including Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Ananya Panday, and Ishaan Khatter among others.