Helen on loving Salim Khan yet afraid of his first wife Salma: 'I used to hide in...'

Salim Khan's second wife Helen once admitted she feared first wife Salma Khan even after marriage.

Known as the cabaret dancer of Hindi cinema, this actress brought life to films with her beauty and unique dance style. Her dance numbers became a must-see in every film. Despite being at the peak of her career, her personal life remained empty. Even after marrying a married man, she did not want to break up anyone’s home.

The talented actress who immortalised countless songs like “Piya Tu Ab To Aaja,” “Aao Na Gale Lag Jao Na,” “Yeh Mera Dil,” “Aa Jaane Jaan,” and “Mehbooba Mehbooba” is none other than Helen. With her energy and charisma, she set new standards in dance. There was a time when crowds would gather just to catch a glimpse of her, so much so that she had to move around wearing a burqa to avoid them. No other dancer in the history of Hindi cinema enjoyed such status. However, there was also a phase in her career when, after being typecast, she was labeled a fair-skinned Western vamp.

Helen used to feel guilty meeting Salim Khan

Helen is rarely seen in public these days. However, in an episode of The Invincibles, hosted by Arbaaz Khan, she spoke openly about her relationship with Salim Khan. In the interview, she described how difficult it was to live with Salim Khan’s family after marrying him. She also explained how she embraced Salman Khan and his siblings as her own. She revealed that she used to feel guilty about meeting Salim Khan and would hide whenever she saw Salma.

Helen used to hide as soon as she saw Salma

Continuing her story, Helen explained that the journey was not easy. “When Salim and I were dating, I often tried to avoid Salma’s gaze. If I was in a car driving past her house and saw Salma standing on the balcony, I would duck down to hide myself. Fate brought Salim and me together, but I never wanted to break up his home with Salma. I never wanted to break up anyone’s established home.”

Helen has worked with every big star

Helen also revealed that it was not easy for Salma Khan and her children: Salman, Arbaaz, Sohail, and Alvira – to accept her. They were not initially kind to her, which was natural. Over time, she won the children’s hearts. Today, she is an integral part of Salim Khan’s family. All the children love her deeply and treat her like a mother.

“I was hesitant to face his first wife”: This actress did not want to break his home even after becoming his second wife, she revealed.

