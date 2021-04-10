Hello Charlie Movie Review: If Hello Charlie reminds you of something then it’s Ranbir Kapoor’s Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani, less comedy. Even though the makers of the movie tried to probably make it old school comedy, they failed terribly, leaving the audience disappointed. Also Read - Hello Charlie Song 'One Two One Two Dance' is Ultimate Fun- Watch Out For The Gorilla!

The Plot

If one is asked to simplify the plot of this movie, it’s just this: A billionaire fraudster MD Makwana (played by Jackie Shroff) trying to flee from the country. And how does his girlfriend (played by Elnaaz Norouzi) plan to do that? By disguising him as a gorilla and transport him to Diu, from where he would escape. On the other hand, Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie, played by Aadar Jain has come to Mumbai to earn money so that he can pay off his late father’s loan. However, he ends up becoming a truck driver in whose truck Makwana will be transported in the guise of a gorilla. Hello Charlie also tries to bring in a romance in between, but that was also left incomplete and wasn’t presented well. Also Read - Hello Charlie Trailer Out: Aadar Jain Joins a Gorilla in This Comedy, Jackie Shroff Goes Hiding

The plot is too predictable with no ups and downs. When it comes to the climax, it will definitely remind you of Ajab Prem ki Ghazab Kahani. Also Read - Hello Charlie Trailer Out on March 22, Monday - Watch Out For Aadar Jain Befriending a Gorilla!

The Cast

Aadar Jain is playing the role of Chirag Rastogi aka Charlie. Considering that Aadar was coming back after a gap of almost three years, he should have been a little cautious while opting for a script. Rather, it isn’t his fault entirely, because makers had put entire pressure on Aadar’s acting with Jackie just rolling his eyes inside a gorilla’s costume. Apart from this, one might not find any originality in Aadar Jain’s acting but might surely remind you of his cousin Ranbir Kapoor. The movie also features Girish Kulkarni as a shrewd circus owner, Rajpal Yadav as a forest ranger and Bharat Ganeshpure as a veterinarian who acts as a full-time drunkard. Overall, the movie is a complete waste of the talent of these great actors.

The Comedy

Even if this movie is made for families and kids, it lacks humour. It rather comes out as outdated. Dialogues, actions and every scene tries to make an attempt to make the audience laugh, but alas, all in vain. It rather becomes annoying after a point and bores the audience. It is his mindless comedy that actually makes the movie unbearable.

Worth Watching?

So, is the movie worth watching? Well, we’ll leave that up to you. Fasten your seatbelts and watch it at your own risk. If you feel like shutting your television screens in between, go ahead.