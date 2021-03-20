Mumbai: The most anticipated trailer of the upcoming comedy, ‘Hello Charlie’ is all set to hit the floors in just three days – 22ndt March 2021! The bone-tickling teaser received waves of love and appreciation from the audience and has been the talk of the town ever since the release. Also Read - Amazon Prime Video Makes a Not-so 'Hush Hush' Announcement of Its All Women Cast Show - Deets Inside

Taking to their social media, Amazon Prime Video announced, "We took 'Gorilla marketing' a bit too seriously. #HelloCharlieOnPrime Trailer out in 3 days

@excelmovies @AadarJain @shlokka @bindasbhidu @iamnaaz @rajpalofficial #PankajSaraswat @ritesh_sid @FarOutAkhtar @J10Kassim @vishalrr @ZeeMusicCompany @SiddhanthKapoor @DJariwalla

The adventure comedy, ‘Hello Charlie’ is made for audiences of all ages and kinds. The gorilla in the film, named Toto, is here to leave everyone in splits, with a concept, never-seen-before in Indian cinema.

Aadar Jain, playing the lead role can be seen playing a young simpleton from a small town who has been bestowed with the task of transporting a gorilla from Mumbai to Diu. This fascinating, never-heard-before kind of journey is being looked forward to by the audience with a bated breath.

Jackie Shroff, Shlokka Pandit and Elnaaz Norouzi, will also be seen in titular roles in the project. With a unique and hilarious storyline, Hello Charlie is like that breath of fresh air, which is highly awaited. The film is all set to globally premiere across 240 countries and territories on Amazon Prime Video on 9th April 2021.

Hello Charlie is a hilarious yet goofy treat, starring Aadar Jain, Jackie Shroff, introducing Shlokka Pandit, Rajpal Yadav, and Elnaaz Norouzi among others. Hello Charlie is directed by Pankaj Saraswat, produced by Ritesh Sidhwani and Farhan Akhtar.