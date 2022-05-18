Cannes 2022: TV actor Helly Shah is having the best time of her life as she is making her debut at Cannes Film Festival. Helly was spotted by the paparazzi outside Hotel Martinez and it’s her first look from Cannes in a summery yellow halter neck dress with a giant flower on it. Helly, who will be unveiling the poster of her upcoming feature film Kaya Palat, raised the temperatures in a stunning outfit. Helly Shah is set to make heads turn at her Cannes 2022 debut. A video of the Swaragini actor is doing rounds on the internet where she is seen posing for the shutterbugs in a mini yellow dress. She left her hair open and for the makeup, she opted for a subtle look.Also Read - Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022 is Literally a Walking Phoolon Ka Guldasta in Her Giant Black Dress - See Red Carpet Pics

Helly Shah’s look from Cannes 2022 is unmissable

Also Read - Hina Khan at Cannes 2022: Sea, Sunshine And Sex Appeal - Ladies And Gentlemen, Her!

Fans love Helly Shah’s look at Cannes 2022

Fans of Helly Shah praised her for showing confidence as it was her first time at the French Riviera. Netizens were in awe of her look and motivated her to look her best for the main event. One of the fans wrote, “This is fashion at Cannes she’s there bcs of her acting talent & not some influencer or fashion icon, if some have judgements of her choices is it necessary to highlight it with posts/tweets. It’s her 1st time support & boost her confidence. #HellyShah #HellyShahAtCannes2022” (sic). Also Read - Tamannah Bhatia Oozes Glamour in Colourful Sari Gown at Cannes Red Carpet - See Viral Pics

This is fashion at Cannes she’s there bcs of her acting talent & not some influencer or fashion icon, if some have judgements of her choices is it necessary to highlight it with posts/tweets. It’s her 1st time support & boost her confidence. #HellyShah #HellyShahAtCannes2022 pic.twitter.com/PKuFVv2Qox — Nɪᴄᴇ Pᴇʀғᴜᴍᴇ (@Reemasengupta25) May 17, 2022

Oh myyyyy godddddddddd !!!❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️

Can you all hear me screamingggggg THE CONFIDENCE ✨✨✨❤️ She’s looking like a DOLL❤️❤️❤️❤️#HellyShahAtCannes2022#HellyShah pic.twitter.com/GljnefkzPL — NehaMishra✌️ (@NehaMis53071853) May 17, 2022

And her journey has begin in Cannes I’m getting emotional

The way media captures her

Bring it on helly ❤️ Waiting for more ….#HellyShah #HellyShahAtCannes #HellyShahAtCannes2022 pic.twitter.com/se3NrVPuqf — Mehak Sattar (@MehakSattar2) May 17, 2022

Let us know about Helly Shah’s look in the comment section here.