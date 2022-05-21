Helly Shah’s Fan Girl Moment: Helly Shah, who will be making her Cannes Film Festival 2022 debut, is one of the young television actresses who will be representing India at the prestigious film festival this year. While she dazzled admirers on the red carpet with her glamorous outfit, new pictures have emerged on social media in which she can be seen fangirling over Bollywood diva Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya at the 75th Annual Film Festival.Also Read - Helly Shah in a Glitzy Green Shimmery Gown Makes a Stylish Debut at Cannes 2022| See Photos

Helly Shah, who made her Cannes debut this year as the poster for her film ‘Kaya Palat’ which is slated to be presented during the festival, shared a few photos on her Instagram account of herself standing alongside Aishwarya Rai. She captioned the picture, “Had a fan girl moment at Cannes. Got to meet the everygreen beauty Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. More details about it coming soon on my feed so stay tuned.” Also Read - Helly Shah at Cannes 2022: Swaragini Actor Looks Hot in Yellow Halter Neck Short Dress, Fans Love Her Confidence

The first picture is from the second day of the event where Aishwarya Rai Bachchan wore a black gown with an embellished floral sleeve. Helly, on the other hand, was dressed in a lovely green gown for the event. In the second picture, Swaragini actress was standing close to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and conversing with the actor’s daughter Aaradhya Bachchan at a Cannes after-party. Also Read - Holi 2019: TV Actors Pearl V. Puri, Adnan Khan, Helly Shah And Others Share What Festival of Colours Means to Them

Helly Shah smiles wide standing next to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan at Cannes 2022:

Helly’s fans and friends from the television industry quickly reacted to the Instagram post. TV actor Surbhi Chandna reacted with heart-eye emojis and Saath Nibhana Saathiya fame Tanya Sharma dropped a heart-eye emoji too. While her fans requested more pictures. One of the fans also said, “his! I was secretly hoping there would be a pic of you with her!!!! Two Queens reigning Cannes.”

Meanwhile, Helly Shah, who has been in TV shows including Swaragini and Devanshi, was most recently featured in the sequel of Ishq Mein Marjawan on OTT. She was also one of the contestants on Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.

Watch this space for more updates on the 75th Cannes Film Festival!