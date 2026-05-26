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Hema Malini and Esha Deol pen emotional note after Dharmendras Padma Vibhushan honour

Hema Malini and Esha Deol pen emotional note after Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan honour

In an emotional and heartfelt note, Hema Malini shared her feelings, describing it as a “euphoric moment” and said she could feel Dharam ji’s comforting presence beside her as she walked up to receive the honour.

Hema Malini with President Droupadi Murmu (PC- Instagram)

Hema Malini received the posthumous Padma Vibhushan award on May 25 on behalf of her late husband and legendary actor Dharmendra in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu presented the prestigious honour to Hema Malini during the Civil Investiture Ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Monday. During the ceremony, their daughter Ahana Deol became emotional when Dharmendra’s name was announced. She was seated alongside her husband, Vaibhav Vohra.

Hema Malini on accepting Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan

In an emotional and heartfelt note, Hema shared her feelings, describing it as a “euphoric moment” and said she could feel Dharam ji’s comforting presence beside her as she walked up to receive the honour. “It was a euphoric moment. I truly felt Dharam ji holding my hand and guiding me to the stage where his Padma Vibhushan award awaited him,” she wrote.

Recalling the ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan, she said she was filled with immense pride as President Droupadi Murmu personally handed over the award. “Yesterday at the serene Padma award function, as Her Excellency the President personally handed out the prestigious awards to the deserving achievers, I sat representing Dharam ji and felt an immense pride rise within me,” she shared.

The veteran actor also reflected on the many memories she shared with Dharam ji, both as his co-star and later as his life partner. “Memories of the years spent with him, first as a co-star in so many hit movies and later as his life partner. Tears welled up as these thoughts were stirred within me,” she wrote.

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View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)



Describing Dharam ji as a loving husband, affectionate father and grandfather, she said he was admired by everyone who knew him.” He had been a loving and caring husband, an affectionate father and a grandfather, a well-meaning friend, a true philosopher, a trusted guide. Dharam ji exemplified all these noble qualities and much more. He was a generous, giving, good human being recognised and loved by all who knew him,” she added.

Expressing gratitude, she said she accepted the award with humility on behalf of the entire family and the actor’s millions of fans and well-wishers. “I accepted the award with all humility on behalf of our entire family, millions of his fans and well-wishers,” she said. Concluding her emotional note, she thanked the Almighty for blessing her with a “wonderful soul mate” whose memories she would cherish forever.” I thank the Almighty for having given me a wonderful soul mate, memories of whom I will cherish till the end of my life. These are my genuine outpourings, overwhelmed by the moment of receiving the nation’s second most prestigious award, the Padma Vibhushan, on behalf of Dharam ji,” she wrote.

Esha Deol on posthumous Padma Vibhushan for Dharmendra

Dharmendra’s daughter Esha Deol took to Instagram and shared photos of Hema Malini getting emotional while accepting Dharmendra’s Padma Vibhushan award. Alongside the pictures, she wrote, “A moment of pride. A moment of emotion. How we so deeply wished he was present today, dressed in a crisp white shirt and blue suit, looking as handsome as always, with the excitement of a young boy going to receive this prestigious award.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ESHA DHARMENDRA DEOL (@imeshadeol)



Dharmendra, fondly remembered as Hindi cinema’s original ‘He-Man’, passed away on November 24, 2025, at the age of 89, leaving behind a towering legacy spanning over six decades. Known for his charismatic screen presence, gentle smile and versatility, he was widely regarded as one of the most iconic actors of Indian cinema.

His body of work includes classics such as ‘Sholay’, ‘Chupke Chupke’, ‘Aya Sawan Jhoom Ke’, ‘Ayee Milan Ki Bela’ and ‘Anupama’.

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