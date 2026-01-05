Home

Hema Malini breaks her silence on keeping two prayer meetings for her late husband, Dharmendra, Humare ghar ka...

Veteran actress Hema Malini has spoken publicly for the first time since the sudden passing of her husband, legendary actor Dharmendra, on November 24, 2025, just days before his 90th birthday. Calling his death an “inconsolable shock,” she described the past month as “terrible,” as she and her family tried to come to terms with his illness and sudden departure.

What did Hema Malini say?

Speaking about the last days, Hema recalled how Dharmendra’s health had fluctuated in the past. “We were all there, I, Esha, Ahana, Sunny, Bobby, all together. In the past, he went to the hospital and came back fine. We thought this time would be the same,” she said. She also shared a personal memory: on her birthday, October 16, Dharmendra had wished her warmly, and the family had been preparing to celebrate his 90th birthday on December 8. “To personally see him sink was very difficult. Nobody should have to go through this kind of situation,” she added.

Why were two separate prayer meetings held?

After Dharmendra passed away, two prayer meetings were organised. The first took place in Mumbai on November 27, hosted by his first wife, Prakash Kaur, along with sons Sunny and Bobby Deol. The second was held in Delhi on December 11, organised by Hema Malini with daughters Esha and Ahana Deol at her residence.

Addressing why she held separate ceremonies, Hema said, “Yeh humare ghar ka personal mamla hai.” She explained that each prayer meeting catered to different circles of people. She also organised a gathering in Mathura, her political constituency, for fans and supporters who admired Dharmendra. Hema concluded that she was content with how she managed the arrangements for friends, family, and fans.

About Dharmendra

Dharmendra had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital in late October for breathlessness but was discharged on November 12 to continue treatment at home. His last rites were performed at Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai the same day, attended by several Bollywood icons including Amitabh Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Govinda.

