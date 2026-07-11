Hema Malini celebrates 60 years in cinema with heartfelt tribute to Dharmendra; pictures and videos go viral

Hema Malini's milestone celebration for completing 60 years in Indian cinema has captured widespread attention, with memorable speeches, emotional moments and stunning photos from the star-studded event going viral.

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Hema Malini's 60-year cinema journey comes with special tribute (PC: Twitter)

The evergreen superstar of Indian cinema, Hema Malini, reached an extraordinary milestone as she celebrated 60 years in the industry with a grand event in Mumbai. The evening brought together some of the biggest names from the film industry along with political leaders and close friends who gathered to honour the actress’ remarkable journey. Pictures and videos from the celebration quickly went viral on social media as fans admired the emotional moments and nostalgic performances. The event was not only a tribute to Hema Malini’s cinematic legacy but also a heartfelt celebration of the memories she created over six decades in Hindi cinema.

Hema Malini pays emotional tribute to Dharmendra

One of the most touching moments of the evening came when Hema Malini paid tribute to her late husband, “The He-Man of Bollywood,” Dharmendra. Dressed in a graceful silk saree, the veteran actress was seen offering flowers before Dharmendra’s portrait in an emotional gesture. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju, along with Minister of Cultural Affairs Ashish Shelar, joined her during the tribute, making the moment even more special.

Later, both Kiren Rijiju and Ashish Shelar shared pictures and videos from the memorable celebration on social media, giving fans a closer look at the emotional ceremony and the star-studded event. The event marked not only Hema Malini’s Diamond Jubilee in cinema but also celebrated the unforgettable partnership she shared with Dharmendra both on and off the screen.

See pictures and videos from Hema Malini’s Diamond Jubilee celebration here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kiren Rijiju (@kiren.rijiju)

Some legacies live forever. Extremely honoured to be alongside Hon’ble Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Shri Kiren Rijiju Ji as Hon’ble MP Hema Malini Ji paid a heartfelt tribute to Dharamji while celebrating her remarkable 60-year journey in Indian cinema. A truly… pic.twitter.com/9Rz3jpzRFT — Adv. Ashish Shelar – ॲड. आशिष शेलार (@ShelarAshish) July 10, 2026

A grand Diamond Jubilee celebration

The event titled Hema Malini – Live in Concert was held on July 10 at Mumbai’s iconic Shanmukhananda Hall. Directed and produced by RJ Anirudh Chawla in collaboration with CINTAA, the evening celebrated the actress’ six-decade-long journey in films. It also served as a fundraiser with proceeds supporting artists in need through CINTAA and FWICE.

The celebration featured a musical journey through Hema Malini’s legendary career beginning with her debut film Sapno Ka Saudagar in 1968. Over the years she went on to deliver unforgettable performances in classics such as Seeta Aur Geeta, Sholay, Dream Girl, Satte Pe Satta and Baghban.

See more videos from Hema Malini’s Diamond Jubilee celebration here

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Voompla (@voompla)

Bollywood veterans reunite for a memorable evening

The celebration turned into a reunion for many legendary stars of Hindi cinema. Veteran actors Jeetendra, Shatrughan Sinha, Rakesh Roshan and filmmaker Ramesh Sippy were among the distinguished guests who attended the event. Jeetendra looked elegant in a black bandhgala sherwani while Rakesh Roshan chose a grey patterned kurta with his trademark amber-tinted glasses. Shatrughan Sinha arrived in a royal blue kurta paired with a matching stole and white pyjamas. Their presence added warmth and nostalgia to the special occasion.

Music performances added magic to Hema Malini’s iconic night

The evening featured performances by several celebrated singers who paid tribute to Hema Malini’s evergreen songs. music stalwarts like Kavita Krishnamurti, Suresh Wadkar, Anup Jalota, Sudesh Bhosle and composer Anu Malik performed some of the biggest musical hits associated with the actress.