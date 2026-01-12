Hema Malini clarifies relationship with Sunny Deol-Bobby Deol, explains why Ikkis feels ‘too overwhelming’

The passing of Bollywood legend Dharmendra on November 24 left the nation in deep shock and grief. Fans across generations mourned the loss of the man fondly known as Bollywood’s He-Man. While tributes poured in from all corners, the difficult time also gave rise to unnecessary gossip around the Deol family, speculation that, as it turns out, had no real basis.

The rumours began after Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol, organised a prayer meet in his memory. Hema Malini, Dharmendra’s wife, was not present at the gathering. Instead, she chose to hold a Gita Paath at her residence on the same day. Nearly two weeks later, Hema and her daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol, hosted a separate prayer meet in Delhi. Social media users were quick to jump to conclusions, questioning family ties and hinting at discord.

Now, Hema Malini has finally addressed the chatter and firmly put an end to the speculation.

“People want gossip,” says Hema Malini

In a candid conversation with the Indian Express, Hema spoke about her relationship with Sunny and Bobby Deol, Dharmendra’s sons from his first wife, Prakash Kaur.

“It has always been very nice and cordial. Even today it is very nice. I don’t know why people think something is wrong with us,” she said. Hema added that people often look for gossip even during moments of grief. “Why should I answer them? Is it necessary for me to give an explanation? It’s my life. Our personal life. We are absolutely happy and very close to each other.”

She also expressed disappointment over how people used a family’s loss to fuel stories. “So sad that people use others’ grief to write a few articles. That is why I don’t answer such speculation,” she said.

Will there be a museum for Dharam Paaji?

Addressing rumours about a museum being planned in Dharmendra’s memory, Hema confirmed that the idea is being discussed. “That’s what Sunny is planning. So he will do it. We will consult and do it. He will tell me whatever he does,” she shared.

Why hasn’t Hema watched Dharmendra’s last film yet

When asked if she had seen Dharmendra’s final film, Ikkis, Hema admitted she isn’t ready yet. “I came to Mathura when it was released. I have to do my work here. Also, I can’t see it now; it will be too overwhelming,” she said. Her daughters, too, feel it may be best to wait. “Maybe I will watch it later when the wounds start healing.”

Through her words, Hema Malini made one thing clear: despite rumours and assumptions, the Deol family remains united in grief, respect and love.