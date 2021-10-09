Bollywood actor Hema Malini has extended her support to Zee managing director Punit Goenka and founder Dr Subhash Chandra amid the ZEEL-Sony mega-merger. Taking to Twitter, she wrote, “India’s first purely entertainment channel is facing some trouble and needs govt & public support. @ZEECorporate is like an extended family for the Indian film industry & I wish it remains with Indian Management. @subhashchandra @punitgoenka. (sic)”Also Read - Major Setback for Invesco! NCLAT Tells NCLT To Give Sufficient Time To ZEEL To File Reply

Apart from Hema Malini, Bollywood filmmakers Subhash Ghai, Boney Kapoor, Satish Kaushik, Ashoke Pandit have also tweeted in support o0f Zee managing director Punit Goenka and founder Dr Subhash Chandra.

Ever since the merger happened between ZEE Entertainment Enterprises Limited (ZEEL) and Sony Pictures Networks India, Invesco, the largest shareholder in Zee Entertainment, called for the removal of the managing director amid a deepening divide between the fund and the company's founders.

Founder of Zee TV and Zee Media, Dr Subhash Chandra on Tuesday broke his silence on media reports that cast aspersions on the proposed ZEEL-SONY mega-merger and challenged Invesco to come out with the truth and credentials of the six members whom it wants on the board. In a video message issued, Dr Chandra also highlighted how the proposed merger plan was in the best interest of all shareholders and dared Invesco to reveal their plan if they had any.

He said in a statement, “No matter who runs ZEEL but the company, to which I’ve and many of my friends have given their blood and sweat for the past 30 years, should be in the hands of someone under whose leadership the organisation should prosper and shareholders should be benefitted since I don’t have any profit or loss associated with this. You want to remove Punit Goenka? Okay, fine but what next? Have you done any deal with someone? The six directors proposed by them – what’s their background? Do they have any relation with any particular company that wants to take over?”