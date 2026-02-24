Hema Malini gets emotional as BAFTA honours Dharmendra; says she misses him ‘every single minute’

It was a night meant to celebrate cinema across continents, but for many Indian viewers, the most emotional moment at the 79th British Academy Film Awards came during the In Memoriam segment. As the world remembered artists who left a lasting impact on film, the name of Dharmendra lit up the screen, and for millions watching, it felt personal.

The ceremony, held on February 22, saw several Hollywood names and a few prominent Bollywood faces in attendance. Alia Bhatt made her debut as a presenter, while Farhan Akhtar stepped on stage to receive recognition for Boong, a film he backed. Yet, it was the tribute to Bollywood’s beloved “He-Man” that struck a deeper chord.

BAFTA pays tribute to Dharmendra in the memoriam

Dharmendra’s inclusion in the BAFTA In Memoriam section was a reminder of his global appeal. Though rooted in Hindi cinema, his popularity travelled far beyond India. For decades, he remained one of Bollywood’s most adored stars, known equally for his powerful screen presence and his gentle off-screen personality.

The moment was especially moving for his wife, veteran actor Hema Malini.

Add India.com as a Preferred Source

In a conversation with Variety India, she reflected on the honour and the man she continues to miss deeply. “He was someone whose presence went beyond borders. He had fans in every part of the world. My God, the way he would be mobbed in foreign countries. We didn’t travel together much, except for shootings when we got to spend time together. We would sign lots of films together so we could spend time together.”

She added, “I miss him every single minute. I keep asking myself, is he really gone? When will I meet him again?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

A love story written on film sets

Hema Malini and Dharmendra shared not just a marriage, but a cinematic journey that became part of Hindi film history. They worked together in several memorable films, including Seeta Aur Geeta (1972), Sholay (1975) and Dream Girl (1977).

When asked about her favourite films of her late husband, Hema said, “I like ‘Chupke Chupke’ a lot — who doesn’t? And ‘Sholay,’ because of all the good times we had during the shooting. I haven’t seen all his films. I am going to watch them one by one, as soon as I get some time.”

The two first met in 1970 and soon developed a close bond while working together. Their relationship blossomed over time, and in 1980, Dharmendra married Hema Malini. He is survived by their daughters, Esha and Ahaana.