Hema Malini Hails Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2, Compares it With 70s Era, Says, ‘Sunny Deol is Superb’

Hema Malini recently watched Gadar 2 and hailed Anil Sharma as she compared the epic-actioner with 70s era.

Hema Malini Hails Anil Sharma’s Gadar 2: Hema Malini recently hailed Anil Sharma’s magnum opus Gadar 2 which has achieved a historic feat at the box office in its second week. The sequel Gadar – Ek Prem Katha is receiving the love from movie goers not just for its larger-than-life action and nationalistic theme but also because it brings many nostalgic moments from the first film. Sunny Deol reprising the role of Tara Singh is being lauded by netizens. After Sunny’s sister Esha Deol had the screening of Gadar 2, now her mother Hema Malini has heaped praise on the film. The movie seems to recreate some emotional family bonds all over again.

WATCH HEMA MALINI’S VIRAL VIDEO PRAISING GADAR 2:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

HEMA MALINI PRAISES ANIL SHARMA AND SUNNY DEOL

The veteran actress came out of a theater and said, “Gadar dekh kar aayi hun. Bohut hi accha laga. Jo expected tha waese hi tha. Bohut hi interesting hai. Aesa lag raha tha ki 70s aur 80s ka us zamane ka film k jaesa ek daur hai. Us daur ko leke aaye hai Anil Sharma ji ne bohut beautiful direction kiya hai (I just watched Gadar. I liked it a lot. What was expected, it’s exactly that. It is very interesting. It felt like a film from the 70s and 80s era. Anil Sharma has shown that era, it has been directed beautifully).” She further added, “Sunny is superb, Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son unhone ne bhi bohut sundar acting kiya hai. Jo nayi ladki hai, woh bhi bohut acchi hai. Yeh picture dekh kar ek dum rasjtra k prati jo bhav hone chahiye, patriotism, woh bohut hi hai. Muslim k prati jo bhai chara hona chahiye, us vishay ko last mein leke aaye hai (Utkarsh, Anil Sharma ji’s son he has also done beautiful acting. The new girl is also very good. After watching the film, the patriotism that should be felt towards the country is there. The matter of brotherhood towards the Muslim has also been shown towards the end). It’s a nice message for India and Pakistan.”

Gadar 2 also stars Ameesha Pael, Utkarsh Sharma, Simrat Kaur and Manish Wadhwa in crucial roles.

