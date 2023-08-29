Home

Hema Malini Hails ‘Gadar 2’ And ‘Pathaan’, Calls OTT Platforms ‘Time-Pass’

Hema Malini recently hailed 'Gadar 2' and 'Pathaan' and also spoke about the big-screen experience as opposed to binge-watching on OTT.

Hema Malini Hails Gadar 2 And Pathaan: Hema Malini is known for her reign in the Hindi film industry and being part of some of the classic blockbusters that laid the foundation for aspiring storytellers and actors. The veteran actress is popular for playing the titular role in Dharmendra starrer Dream Girl and Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay. She was last seen in the Rajkummar Rao-Rakul Preet Singh starrer rom-com Shimla Mirchi. The Lok Sabha MP from BJP (Bhartiya Janta Party) recently heaped praise on Sunny Deol’s period action-drama Gadar 2. She had appreciated the efforts of director Anil Sharma and the whole team towards making a wholesome entertainer.

HEMA MALINI SPEAKS ABOUT THE BOX OFFICE SUCCESS OF GADAR 2 AND PATHAAN

Hema, in an interaction with PTI also expressed her views on the success of Shah Rukh Khan‘s Pathaan and Sunny’s Gadar 2. She opined, “Films on the (big) screen are very different, which we are used to. I’m used to that kind of films… the big screen. So, this OTT and web series are all nice for time pass, but I don’t know how wonderful it is. That’s why when Gadar 2 and Pathaan and all came on the big screen, they were all a hit. People love to see the big screen, which is different from the small screen.” When quizzed about whether she would like to take up more acting roles, Hema told, “I would like to do it (films). If I get some nice roles, sure, definitely, why not? I would like all the producers to come forward and sign me. I am there.”

Hema recently got candid with India.com about the possibility of accepting a role that requires an on-screen kiss similar to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi from Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. The veteran said, “Kyun nahi karenge, bilkul karenge. (Why not, why won’t I do, will take this up) If it is nice if it is relatable and gels with the film, maybe I can.”

