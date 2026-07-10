Hema Malini opens up on equation with Sunny and Bobby Deol amid family rift rumours: ‘No matter…’

Hema Malini has addressed rumours of a rift within the Deol family and relations with Sunny and Bobby Deol. Scroll down to read what the veteran actor said about the rumours.

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Hema Malini opens up on family rift rumours (PC: Instagram)

After Dharmendra’s death last year due to age-related ailments, rumours surrounding the Deol family rift have often made headlines, with speculation about the relationship between Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol. Despite the constant chatter, the family has largely chosen to remain private, rarely responding to reports about their personal lives. Now, Hema Malini has broken her silence, sharing heartfelt insights into her bond with Sunny and Bobby while addressing the rumours that have followed the family for years. Her candid remarks offer a glimpse into the values that have kept the Deols together despite public speculation.

Hema Malini dismisses family rift rumours

Hema Malini has firmly denied rumours suggesting there is a divide within the Deol family. Speaking in a recent interview, the veteran actor said the family has always remained close and does not believe in seeking publicity through personal matters. In an exclusive interview with Hindi Rush, the actor said, “I was told by Dharmendra ji that no matter what happens, stay with the family. No matter how much work you do, you have to put your family first.”

She described the Deols as “happy family” and said the rumours surrounding their relationship are far from the truth. Hema also revealed that the family was deeply upset when false reports about Dharmendra’s health and death surfaced before his passing, adding that such incidents affected everyone equally. According to Hema, people often assume there are problems within the family simply because they do not make frequent public appearances together. She stressed that maintaining privacy should not be mistaken for distance or conflict.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dream Girl Hema Malini (@dreamgirlhemamalini)

‘Sunny and Bobby are wonderful boys,’ says Hema Malini

During the conversation, Hema Malini spoke warmly about Sunny and Bobby Deol, calling them “wonderful boys”. She shared that Dharmendra always wanted his family to stay united and that his wish continues to guide them. Hema Malini also shared that, “Sunny and Bobby are very good boys. We are always together. We don’t do publicity. We don’t pretend. We live very well with each other. We have a connection from within. We are a happy family.”

Hema revealed that one of Dharmendra’s last messages to her was to keep the family together. She said everyone has respected that wish, adding that Sunny and Bobby have always been caring and supportive. Her comments directly challenge the long-standing rumours that the two sides of the family do not get along.

The veteran actor also emphasised that families need not constantly display their relationships publicly to prove they share a strong bond. She believes mutual respect and understanding matter far more than public appearances.

The Deol family has often been the subject of public curiosity, particularly because of Dharmendra’s two marriages. However, Hema’s latest remarks suggest that despite years of rumours, the family has chosen unity over controversy.