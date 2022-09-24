Mathura: Amid the speculations that actor Kangana Ranaut could contest elections from Mathura, Uttar Pradesh, the current BJP Lok Sabha MP from Mathura parliamentary constituency Hema Malini gave a rather artful reply. To the question about Kangana Ranaut being contesting from the Mathura constituency, the yesteryear actress more popularly known as “Dream Girl” said, “Good, it is good. What can I say about my opinion? My opinion is only up to God. You only want film stars in Mathura. If someone else wants to become an MP, you will not let him become because according to you only a film star should become MP from Mathura. Tomorrow, even Rakhi Sawant will become.”Also Read - 'He Is In coma': Family Keeps Man's Dead Body At Home For 18 Months In Kanpur

Two time MP

Hema Malini was elected as a Member of Parliament from Mathura twice, in 2014 and in 2019.

Kangana Ranaut’s visit to Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan

This speculation comes close on the heels of the "Queen" actress Kangana Ranaut's visit to the famed Thakur Banke Bihari temple in Vrindavan which she visited along with her family to offer prayers.

As Kangana got down from the car on the VIP route heading towards the Banke Bihari temple, a large of devotees and locals were seen running toward her even as tight security was in place to make Kangana’s exit from the temple possible.

Interestingly, during her visit, Kangana avoided answering any politics-related questions.

Kangana Ranaut would definitely “love to join politics”

To recall, during the promotion of “Thailavii”, which is based on Tamil actress turned politician Jayalalitha, Kangana had said that she would definitely love to join politics if her fans so desired. But she also said she was presently focused on her acting career.