Hema Malini - Rekha Burn The Dance Floor on 'Kya Khoob Lagti Ho' at Dream Girl's 75th Birthday, Watch Viral Video

Bollywood’s Dream Girl aka Hema Malini turned 75 on October 16, Monday. She hosted a big birthday bash in Mumbai where who’s who from the film industry were present. From Rekha, Anupam Kher, Jaya Bachchan to Rani Mukerji, Salman Khan, Vidya Balan, Raveena Tandon, a slew of stars marked their presence at the veteran actor’s birthday celebrations. For the occasion, Hema Malini wore a stunning pink sheer net saree with statement diamond jewellery. There are several videos and photos from the party that have been circulating on the internet. But, one such video took away our breath as it is of Hema with Rekha on the dance floor.

A video of Rekha grooving with Hema Malini has gone viral where the two shake their legs on Kya Khoob Lagti Ho, Badi Sundar Dikhti Ho. Rekha after the performance, hugged and kissed her best friend Hema. The two have been close to each other and share a great friendship that can’t be missed at the party. The two also had a small chit-chat on the stage as the music played.

For Hema Malini’s birthday, Rekha opted for a gorgeous all-white saree with heavy embellishments with a matching potli bag.

Hema Malini and Rekha were seen together in 1987’s Apne Apne and Jaan Hatheli Pe. While Apne Apne was directed and produced by Ramesh Behl, Jaan Hatheli Pe was directed by Raghunath Jhalani.

Meanwhile, we also spotted Dharmendra and Hema Malini together at the party.

Apart from being an actor, Hema Malini is also a politician. She won the Mathura Lok Sabha seat for two consecutive terms in 2014 and 2019 on a BJP ticket. Before that, she was a member of the Rajya Sabha.

