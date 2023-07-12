Home

Entertainment

Hema Malini Reveals She Didn’t Want To Do Baghban With Amitabh Bachchan: “Itne Bade Ladko Ki Maa…”

Hema Malini Reveals She Didn’t Want To Do Baghban With Amitabh Bachchan: “Itne Bade Ladko Ki Maa…”

Hema Malini opens up on playing the role of Pooja Malhotra alongside Amitabh Bachchan in Ravi Chopra's Baghban, and why she didn't want to do that in the first place.

Hema Malini Reveals She Didn't Want To Do Baghban With Amitabh Bachchan Itne Bade Ladko Ki Maa...

Hema Malini on Baghban: Actor Hema Malini has been vocal about her struggles and choices in the film industry. In her latest interview, the actor now speaks about the time she was offered Baghban but she couldn’t wrap her head around it considering she had to play the role of a mother to three grown-up men. Hema, while speaking to Lehren, said she listened to the whole story with her mother and wondered why should she play the role. She added that it was only on her mother’s insistence that she went ahead with the film.

Trending Now

The veteran actor, who is now a politician, said she was working in Baghban after a long break. “I remember when I was hearing the story from Ravi Chopra, my mother was sitting. After he left, I said, ‘Chaar itne bade bade ladko ki maa ka role karne ko bol raha hai (He’s asking me to play the mother of four grown-ups). How can I do this’?” she said. Hema went on to explain how her mother convinced her to work in the film.

You may like to read

Hema Malini on How Her Mother Convinced Her to do Baghban

Baghban turned out to be a hit at the Box Office. The family drama starred Amitabh Bachchan alongside her and their chemistry was immensely loved by the audience. Narrating the story of how her mother made her say yes to the film, Hema said, “But my mother said, ‘No no no, you must do it!’ I said, ‘Why?’ ‘No, the story is very good. You must do it.’ How she was after me. I said, ‘Okay, I’ll do it.’ But before that, I felt… See, before that, I wasn’t doing films. After a long gap, I was working. So I thought, ‘Why should I do this?’ But she said, ‘No, you must do this. The role is very nice’.”

Directed by Ravi Chopra, Baghban was a multi-starrer that had Mahima Chaudhry, Salman Khan, Paresh Rawal, Rimi Sen, Aman Verma, Suman Ranganathan, Saahil Chadha, Samir Soni, Sanjeeda Sheikh, Lillete Dubey, Nasir Khan, and Divya Dutta in important roles. It was released in the year 2003 to good reviews. The film’s music, composed by Aadesh Shrivastava and Uttam Singh, remains evergreen even after 20 years of its release.

When Hema Malini Talke About Facing Harassment on Film Sets

In the same interview, Hema also spoke about her struggles as the leading lady in Bollywood. She remembered being at the centre of a scene wearing a saree when her director stopped her from pinning her saree pallu to her shoulder. The Dream Girl of Bollywood said, “He wanted to shoot some kind of a scene. I always put a pin on my saree. I said, ‘saree niche gir jayegi’. They said ‘That’s what we want’.” The popular actor looked visibly upset as she narrated the incident.

Hema is regarded as one of the most beautiful and respected actors in the Indian film industry. She debuted in the industry in the year 1963 with the Tamil film ‘Idhu Sathiyam’ and went on to work in around 150 films, and also directed two films. Her last appearance in a feature film was in 2020. The actor is currently working as an MP in Mathura for the BJP.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Entertainment News on India.com.

RECOMMENDED STORIES