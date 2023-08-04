Home

Hema Malini’s Awkward Response to Dharmendra-Shabana Azmi’s Kiss in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

A day after Dharmendra says kissing Shabana Azmi in Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani was his 'Baayein Haath Ka Khel', his wife Hema Malini says THIS when asked to comment on the same.

New Delhi: Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani has a lot of dreamy moments. One of them is Dharmendra and Shabana Azmi‘s kiss which has created a stir on social media. Speaking about it earlier, the veteran actor said he was all sport about it and thought of it as his ‘baayein haath ka khel‘. And now, his wife and actor Hema Malini opened up on the same.

The ‘Dream Girl’ of Bollywood was present at an event in Delhi when she was asked to comment on the popular kiss scene between her husband and Azmi. Hema, who was there to promote the autobiography of her brother, said she hasn’t watched the film yet. The actor-turned-politician however went on to appreciate her husband’s efforts in the film and maintained that he is very happy coming back on screen after such a long time.

As reported by Zoom TV, Hema said, “I have not seen it (the scene). I am sure people have loved the film. I am so happy for Dharam ji, because he loves to be in front of the camera all the time. He loves it.”

In the Karan Johar directorial, Dharmendra and Shabana play the role of long-lost lovers who are reunited by their grandchildren in Delhi. While the two fall for each other, they decide to stay apart owing to their respective marriages and families. Years later, when Rocky and Rani find out about their relationship, they bring them together which leads to more drama and a change of emotional dynamic in their own lives and their families.

At the press conference of the film in Mumbai, when Dharmendra was asked to talk about kissing his fellow actor, he said, “Unfortunately, I couldn’t attend the premiere, but I’ve received a lot of messages from people. Maine bola, ‘Yaar, yeh toh mere daaye haath ka kaam hai (I can do this in my sleep).” When the rest of the team laughed in jest, the veteran actor added, “Baaye haath se karwana hai, woh bhi karwa lo (I can do it effortlessly).” Even KJo spoke about directing the scene and said it was ‘glorious to see them’. For Shabana though, it was all about kissing a handsome man like Dharmendra. When she was asked to comment, she said, “It is true that I haven’t kissed much on screen before. But who wouldn’t want to kiss a man as handsome as Dharmendra?”

Meanwhile, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani is running successfully in theatres and has collected around Rs 67 crore nett in India. The film is expected to cross the Rs 100 crore benchmark by the end of this weekend.

What are your thoughts on the film’s narrative? Watch this space for all the latest updates on Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani!

