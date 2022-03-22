Mumbai: Abhay is a television series that follows the life of Abhay Pratap Singh, an ambitious investigating police officer with no limits when it comes to solving a crime. Abhay is planned to return to screens with season 3 on April 8, 2022, and will be produced by B.P Singh under Fiction Factory Productions and directed by Ken Ghosh. Actor Tanuj Virwani will join the cast of Abhay in season 3 as Kabir, best known for his role as Vayu Raghavan in Amazon’s 2017 series Inside edge. In an exclusive conversation with India.com, He shared his experience of working with TV actor Divya Agarwal.Also Read - Varun Sood's Father Supports Divya Agarwal's Decision: 'It's Life, No Negativity For Her'

Tanuj called her a dear friend who brings great energy on sets. The two play a very dark character in the series. He said, "Divya is a very dear friend of mine, she is a buddy and an absolute trooper. She is someone I really adore. Just the energy that she brings is incredible. She and I shot for Cartel during the pandemic and everyone's morale was a little down with everything going on in the world but whenever I met her, I felt good energy around her and the same thing continued over here."

He added, "Our characters are pretty dark but if you have a co-star who is able to rise to an occasion and uplift the general aura on a set then it really helps. I also think that we work very well as a team so I'm really looking forward to how the audience reacts to seeing the two of us in these new avatars."

Abhay’s upcoming season is likely to be darker and edgier. According to the trailer for the crime thriller, it appears to be considerably bigger, bolder, and harsher. Watch this space for more updates on Abhay 3!