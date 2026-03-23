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Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar film hits legal trouble over rights, producer accuses Firoz Nadiadwala of...

Hera Pheri 3: Akshay Kumar film hits legal trouble over rights, producer accuses Firoz Nadiadwala of…

The much-awaited Hera Pheri 3 faces a legal battle as a producer claims ownership rights and alleges delays in court proceedings.

Just when fans were waiting to see the iconic trio back on screen, Hera Pheri 3 has landed in serious trouble. The much-awaited film starring Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, and Suniel Shetty is now stuck in a legal fight over who actually owns the rights to the franchise. Yes, the same film that promises laughter and nostalgia is now making headlines for a courtroom battle, and things are getting complicated.

The controversy began when South-based producer Vijay Kumar challenged Firoz Nadiadwala’s claim over the Hera Pheri franchise. According to Vijay, the rights are “clean and clear” with his side, and Nadiadwala allegedly does not have permission to move ahead with the third film.

Hera Pheri franchise rights dispute

Speaking about the issue, Vijay said, “We have the total rights for Hera Pheri franchise, clean and clear, everything. And guess what? This man did the second instalment without permission. After the second film, he also announced a third one. That’s when we became aware of the situation and wrote to him, but he kept avoiding us. Eventually, we had to approach the court, and the court has made it very clear that the rights are with us… We had only given a one-time remake right for the Hindi version. He made that, but then proceeded with a second film without our consent or knowledge. For whatever reason, we didn’t pursue that matter at the time; we let it go. However, when he attempted a third film, we issued a notice stating clearly that he has no rights, and even the second film was a violation,” Vijay said.

Vijay Kumar further claimed that instead of resolving the matter, Nadiadwala is dragging the case. He said, “For the third instalment, he did not respond positively. Instead, he was trying to sell or transfer it in some way to a third party. That’s when we approached the court and filed an IPR (Intellectual Property Rights) case. He has appeared in court, but continues to delay proceedings. I am not sure what he is trying to achieve, but the court has been very clear that the rights are with us, and we are confident of getting that order as well.”

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He also added that any decision to sell or transfer rights can only be taken once the current dispute is resolved.

Madras High Court steps in

The matter has now reached the Madras High Court, which has also questioned whether Hera Pheri 3 is actually being made. A production house, Seven Arts International Limited, has filed a petition claiming that they own the copyright. According to them, Nadiadwala was only given permission to make one Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Ramji Rao Speaking (1989), which later became Hera Pheri (2000).

Hera Pheri 3 cast and shoot update

Amid all this, Paresh Rawal recently addressed the situation in a light-hearted way. Talking about rumours that Akshay Kumar sued him for Rs 25 crore, he said, “All this that had blown up in between that Akshay Kumar has sued me for ₹25 crore, that is all okay yaa, it’s like kachua chaap agarbatti (too much smoke without any reason).” He clarified that the issue is mainly between the producer and the actor, and not directly related to him. “This is a technical issue between the producer and an actor (Akshay). Nothing to do with me. When these two resolve the issue, I’ll just have to sign (the papers),” he added, hinting that he is ready to begin shooting once things are sorted.

Directed by Priyadarshan, Hera Pheri (2000) became an instant hit and introduced audiences to the unforgettable characters of Baburao, Raju, and Shyam. The sequel Phir Hera Pheri (2006) only added to its cult status.

That’s why expectations from the third film are huge. But with legal battles and delays, fans might have to wait longer than expected.

Right now, Hera Pheri 3 is stuck between legal claims and court hearings. While the cast seems ready, the real decision lies in who owns the rights.

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