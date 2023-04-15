Home

Hera Pheri 3 Director Farhad Samji Responds to Netizens Demanding His Ouster From The Film: ‘Kaun Hain Ye Log’

Hera Pheri 3 director Farhad Samji recently responded to netizens demanding his ouster from the movie through social media trends.

Hera Pheri 3 Director Responds to Online Trend: Hera Pheri 3 is among of the most awaited comic-caper franchises for movie buffs. Apart from Dhoom, Munnabhai series, Krrish and Don 2, Hera Pheri is one of the most beloved movie series. Raju, Ghanshyam and Baburao Ganpat Rao Apte played by Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal respectively in Hera Pheri are still loveable characters for the 90s kids and millenials. Ever since, the news about the third installment being under production broke the internet, fans have been super-excited. However, there has been a negative trend as well about asking for director Farhad Samji’s removal from the project.

HERA PHERI3 DIRECTOR REACTS TO INTERNET TREND ASKING HIS REMOVAL FROM THE FILM

Since, the filmmaker’s previous film Bachchan Pandey didn’t perform well at the box office, Hera Pheri fans have been concerned about their favourite franchise. In an interaction with Bollywood Hungama, the director reacted to the online trend. He said “Firstly, when the film has not even been officially announced, toh kaun hai yeh log (who are these people)? Secondly, you used two words in your question, and I’d like to highlight them – ‘unfair’ and ‘target’. We try our best. If anyone has any problem, then we’ll try to rectify it by making better movies and by writing better punches.” A section of netizens had started the campaign “Remove Farhad Samji from Hera Pheri”. A user wrote “Starting from Entertainment (2014), Housefull 3 (2016), Housefull 4 (2019), and the latest Bachchan Pandey (2022), none of Farhad’s films have helped Akshay sir at the box office or content-wise. In fact, it has caused only more damage to his image than do any good.”

THE HERA PHERI TRIO RETURNS FOR A RIB-TICKLING LAUGH RIOT

The demand for another director also started increasing when Farhad Samji’s wen series Pop Kaun received negative reviews. Akshay Kumar’s fan handle posted “Akkians were against him from very first day of this news coming out, but we were waiting until this Pop Kaun show released, and now we are sure he should ruin a classic franchise that has earned critical and commercial acclaim in the past. His content is becoming more cringe with every passing project.” Akshay, Paresh and Suniel had met their Hera Pheri producer Firoz Nadiadwala at Empire Studio in Mumbai. A source revealed “Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was under the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement.” The source also pointed out “The journey of Hera Pheri 1 in 1999 began in Empire Studios. 24 years later, the first-ever official meeting for Hera Pheri 3 between the entire cast and producer too, has happened at Empire Studio. The team also realised this and a core part of the conversation was about getting back together for the franchise at the same place where it all started. It’s all coming together and hopefully, we would hear an official announcement from the stakeholders soon.”

It has also been reported that Sanjay Dutt will play an underworld down in Hera Pheri 3.

