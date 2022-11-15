Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan NOT Playing Akshay Kumar’s Character Raju? Here’s What We Know

Kartik Aaryan is not replacing Akshay Kumar's character Raju in the comedy film Hera Pheri 3 - Read on!

Hera Pheri 3: Kartik Aaryan has been in the news yet again! The actor, who is still basking in the success of horror-comedy Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, is making waves for starring in Hera Pheri 3. The comedy-drama starred Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, and Paresh Rawal in the first two parts. According to a recent report by E-Times, Kartik Aaryan will NOT replace Akshay Kumar because apparently Akshay’s character Raju has been dropped from the film.

According to E-Times reports, Raju’s role was eliminated from the Hera Pheri franchise once it was clear that Akshay would no longer be a part of it. The source close to the portal also revealed that Kartik Aaryan would portray a new character that will be introduced in the third instalment of Hera Pheri, and Akshay’s role won’t appear.

AKSHAY KUMAR ON WHY HE LEFT HERA PHERI 3

Akshay Kumar most recently shared the stage with Ram Charan at the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit. The actor revealed why he was leaving the third instalment of the comedy film and said, “Hera Pheri has been a part of me and I have good memories about it. Mujhe bhi dukh hota hai ki itne saalon se woh film bani nahi matlab uske aage ka part 3. We have to dismantle things. We have to start thinking in a different way.”

He continued, “The film was offered to me and I was told about it. But the screenplay, script and everything, I was not satisfied, not happy with it. I have to do what people want to see and that is why I backed out, I took a step behind. For me, it’s a part of me, my life, my journey, in a huge way. Mujhe bhi bahut dukh ho raha hai. Main khud bhi bahut dukhi hun iss baat se ki main kar nahi paa raha hun because I’m not happy with how things have shaped up. That’s why I backed out.”

Priyadarshan’s film Hera Pheri was released in 2000 and became a massive hit that year. The film’s characters like Raju and Babu bhaiya still have an impression on the people. The film has been eagerly awaiting the release of the franchise’s third entry.

Watch this space for more updates Hera Pheri 3!