Hera Pheri 3 Shooting Begins With Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty Paresh Rawal And Netizens Can’t Keep Calm – See Hilarious Memes

Hera Pheri 3 shooting began with the popular trio Raju, Shyam and Baburao aka Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal. Check memes on Twitter.

Hera Pheri 3: The shooting of the most-awaited film HERA PHERI 3 has kickstarted with the original star cast of Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty and Paresh Rawal on Tuesday, February 21. It has been reported that Farhad Samji will direct the film. Earlier, it was reported that Kartik Aaryan has joined the cast. Now, according to a report by Pinkvilla, the shooting for Hera Pheri 3 began with the popular trio. However, the makers and actors have not been confirmed yet.

Raju, Shyam and Baburao aka Akshay, Suniel and Paresh’s fans are so excited and celebrate the news on Twitter. Netizens shared hilarious memes and dialogues from the cult classic. Akshay Kumar fans have already predicted Hera Phera 3 will be a box-office hit!

Check out the memes on Phir Hera 3 announcement

Hera Pheri: 2000

Phir Hera Pheri: 2006#HeraPheri3 : Shooting started in 2023

Hera Pheri 4: pic.twitter.com/g4nxzsT8QG — Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) February 21, 2023

This is not a just movie

It’s an emotion #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/k49N6OvjC4 — ༄ ˢᵉˡᶠⁱᵉᵉ24ᵗʰᶠᵉᵇ (@akkian_raja09) February 21, 2023

The Most mysterious climax ever which was unknown will be revealed in #HeraPheri3 ❤ pic.twitter.com/pfG9LHUKr8 — – (@AkkiAmit_) February 21, 2023

Every dialogue, Every scene ,the characters all are ICONIC ….. A complete ICONIC material #HeraPheri3 pic.twitter.com/wCCAuhVDjF — chavanp (@chavanp6) February 21, 2023

