Hera Pheri 3 Update: Suniel Shetty Says Only Promos Have Been Shot, Not The Film

Suniel Shetty gives the latest update on Hera Pheri 3, also starring Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. The film hasn't been officially announced yet even though the promos have been shot with the stars. Read on.

Suniel Shetty gives latest update on Hera Pheri 3 (Photo: Movie Still)

Mumbai: Hera Pheri 3 is finally in the works and Suniel Shetty is absolutely elated about it. The actor, who plays the role of Ghanshyam iconic comedy, gave the latest update on the film and expressed his excitement over reuniting with Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal. He revealed that the third part of the popular franchise hasn’t gone on the floors yet and only the promos have been shot.

Suniel, while speaking to News18, mentioned, “We’ve shot for the promos. We’re waiting for the film to take off. My fingers are crossed! I hope nazar na lage kisi ki.” He added that he misses being on the sets with his co-stars from the film. The actor also revealed that he is extremely close to Paresh, who plays the role of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte in the film. “I’ve always been in touch with Akshay (Kumar) and Paresh (Rawal) ji. Paresh ji and I are very, very close,” he said.

Suniel Shetty on His Equation With Akshay Kumar

Talking about his equation with Akshay Kumar, Suniel said they don’t meet often but they always keep a check on each other. He said it feels good to realise that their equations haven’t changed since they last shot for Hera Pheri. Suniel said, “Akki and I might not meet every day but we’re also very tight. He’s the fittest actor in Bollywood even today. We didn’t realize that 16 years had gone by. It’s so beautiful that we’re coming together for Hera Pheri 3.”

Hera Pheri 3 was announced without Akshay Kumar and it was reported that Kartik Aaryan will be filling his shoes. However, after a lot of back and forth, the makers finally got Akshay back on board to play his iconic character ‘Raju’. Earlier this year, Akshay and the other two stars shot for a quick announcement promo for the film. The video is yet to be released in a grand fashion.

Meanwhile, Akshay is currently busy with the release of his latest film ‘OMG 2‘. Also starring Pankaj Tripathi and Yami Gautam, the film was stuck with CBFC for a long time and is finally releasing with an ‘A’ certificate and a major change in the actor’s character who will now be seen as Lord Shiva’s messenger and not the deity himself.

Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hera Pheri 3!

