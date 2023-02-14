Home

Hera Pheri 3 With Akshay Kumar Finally on Cards, Official Announcement Soon: Reports

Hera Pheri 3 in works: Askhay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Foriz Nadiadwala meet at Mumbai's Empire Studio to discuss the film. An official announcement can be expected soon!

Hera Pheri 3 With Akshay Kumar Finally on Cards, Official Announcement Soon Reports (Photo: Movie Still)

Akshay Kumar in Hera Pheri 3: Hera Pheri 3 is in the works and that’s not the news. The audience is more interested in knowing whether or not Akshay Kumar is returning as Raju in the third film from the series. After the actor himself denied being a part of the film in November last year, a lot is still happening at the backend. Considering the huge popularity of his iconic character, seems like the makers are trying to figure out a way to include him in the starcast.

On Monday, Akshay met producer Firoz Nadiadwala along with his other fellow actors – Paresh Rawal and Suniel Shetty in Mumbai. A report in Pinkvilla suggested that this was the first time that the original team of Hera Pheri got together at the Empire Studio where the film was shot. The report quoted a source as saying, “On Saturday, Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal, and Firoz Nadiadwala had a long meeting at Empire Studios in Mumbai. This is the first time in years that the original team of Hera Pheri was under the same roof. In fact, on seeing them all together, the entire staff at Empire Studio got emotional and expressed their excitement.”

HERA PHERI 3 ANNOUNCEMENT WITH AKSHAY KUMAR SOON

The staff at the Empire Studio was reportedly pretty emotional to see the on-screen trio of Raju, Shyam, and Baburao reuniting under one roof for Hera Pheri 3. The source added that the three actors are definitely coming together and there could be an official announcement in the coming days.

“The journey of Hera Pheri 1 in 1999 began in Empire Studios. 24 years later, the first-ever official meeting for Hera Pheri 3 between the entire cast and producer too, has happened at Empire Studio. The team also realised this and a core part of the conversation was about getting back together for the franchise at the same place where it all started. It’s all coming together and hopefully, we would hear an official announcement from the stakeholders soon,” said the source.

IS KARTIK AARYAN STILL A PART OF HERA PHERI 3 THEN?

Hera Pheri, which was released in the year 2000 is one of the most shining films in the resume of all the people associated with it. It is considered one of the best comedy films ever made in Bollywood and has got a huge legacy with all its characters creating a statement in the hearts of the audience. The second film in the franchise – featuring Akshay, Suniel, and Paresh – was released in the year 2006.

There have been rumours about Kartik Aaryan replacing Akshay in Hera Pheri 3. However, nothing official came from the makers in the same regard, and later, in an interview, Suniel Shetty said if Kartik joins the team, he will not be ‘replacing’ Akshay’s character but will be playing a different role altogether.

Well, we just hope that things are in place and we get our hilarious trio back on screen! Watch this space for all the latest updates on Hera Pheri 3!

