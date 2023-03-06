Home

Hera Pheri 3 will have Char Ka Dhamaka as Sanjay Dutt joins Akshay Kumar, Suniel Shetty, Paresh Rawal. Here's what he said.

Hera Pheri with Sanjay Dutt

Sanjay Dutt in Hera Pheri 3: Actor Sanjay Dutt has joined the team of Hera Pheri 3 after Akshay Kumar confirmed his role in the third franchise. Hera Pheri 3, directed by Farhad Samji has will see new faces in the Hera Pheri series. Sanjay Dutt and Kartik Aaryan have been confirmed in the comedy film. While showing excitement at the press conference, Sanjay Dutt told the reporters, “Yes, I am doing the film. It will be exciting to shoot with the whole team. It’s a great franchise, and I’m so happy to be a part of it. Firoz aur mera rishta bhi bahut purana hai (I have a close relationship with producer Firoz Nadiadwala), and it’s great to be together with Akshay (Kumar), Suniel anna (Shetty), and Paresh (Rawal).”

Last year, Akshay Kumar confirmed Kartik Aaryan’s role in Hera Pheri 3. Firstly, Akshay refused to go with the third part of the film, however, he later confirmed being a part of the film.

ANEES BAZMEE ON AKSHAY KUMAR IN HERA PHERI 3

Anees Bazmee, whose last film Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 was a hit at the Box Office, also commented on Akshay Kumar joining the cast of the film. Bazmee said, “After I declined the offer, I now hear the film is going to be directed by someone else (Farhad Samji). Akshay Kumar who was totally opposed to doing the film without a proper script has apparently agreed to come on board. I don’t know how or why. Only he will be able to tell. Speaking for myself, I am not part of that project anymore.”

