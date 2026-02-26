Home

‘Hera Pheri 3 won’t happen…’: Priyadarshan on messy legal battle stalling Akshay Kumar film

Phir Hera Pheri not happening? The film’s director Priyadarshan, said that the situation is quite complicated.

Fans have been eagerly waiting for the film Hera Pheri 3 ever since it was announced. However, the film has also been surrounded by considerable controversy. Initially, Paresh Rawal dropped out of the project. Although he later returned, the film is now facing another legal issue. Meanwhile, Priyadarshan has clarified that the film will not be released this year.

Speaking to E-Times, the film’s director Priyadarshan, said that the situation is quite complicated. He explained that some people claim to own the film rights, while others claim to own the music rights.

Producer JP Vijayakumar has reportedly claimed in the Madras High Court that he, not Firoz Nadiadwala, owns the rights to the film. Meanwhile, according to Bar & Bench, the production house Seven Arts International stated that Nadiadwala only owns the rights to the remake of the 2000 Malayalam film, Hera Pheri.

Apart from this, it has also been claimed that Firoz Nadiadwala violated the contract by producing Hera Pheri and subsequently transferring the franchise rights to Cape of Good Films, which is owned by Akshay Kumar.

Priyadarshan also stated that Bhushan Kumar has publicly clarified that he owns the music rights to Hera Pheri 3. The team cannot move forward until this matter is resolved. When asked if the film’s shooting would begin this year, Priyadarshan replied, “Absolutely not this year.”

The film faced several other problems as well. Paresh Rawal had left the project some time ago, after which Akshay Kumar filed a lawsuit against him for Rs 25 crore. However, Paresh later returned to the film, and Akshay subsequently withdrew the lawsuit.

On his relationship with Paresh Rawal, Priyadarshan said, “I’ve seen many people have a falling out and then work together again. I don’t think there are any permanent enemies in cinema or politics.”

Priyadarshan then commented on replacing Govinda with Manoj Bajpayee in Bhagam Bhag, saying, “I have no idea what they want or what the subject is.”

