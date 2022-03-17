Mumbai: Several speculations have surfaced recently claiming that Bollywood actors Anushka Sharma and Aamir Khan may reunite on screen after their 2014 comedy film PK. According to several reports, the duo would reunite for a project based on the Spanish film Campeones. Now, new reports reveal that the Aamir and Anushka would not be seen together in this filmAlso Read - Aamir Khan Accepts Separation With Kiran Rao Was an Act of Selfishness: 'It’s My Biggest Mistake'

RS Prasanna was working on the film's pre-production after receiving Aamir Khan's assent. He was also in talks with Anushka Sharma to perform opposite her co-star in the major role. She is said to have granted her approval for the project and will sign the contract after the final narration is completed, as per reports. According to BollywoodLife, Aamir and Anushka are not reuniting on-screen for any project right now, and there are no plans to do so.

On the work front, Aamir Khan is waiting for the release of his long-awaited film Laal Singh Chaddha, the official Hindi version of Tom Hanks' Forrest Gump. The film that also stars Kareena Kapoor as the female lead will hit the theatres on August 11th. While, Anushka Sharma is gearing up for Chakda 'Xpress, a biopic about Indian cricketer Jhulan Goswami. She has begun her filming preparations and also shared a few sneak peeks on her social media.

