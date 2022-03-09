Mumbai: Actor Bipasha Basu was recently photographed eating dinner with her husband Karan Singh Grover and her family at a fancy restaurant. The paps quickly spotted the couple and engaged them in posing for the cameras. What caught the attention was Dhoom 2 actor’s ‘oversized’ blue dress with many questioning if she was expecting. The news of her pregnancy went viral on social media in no time, with netizens congratulating the duo. However, according to a recent media source, Bipasha’s pregnancy rumours have been debunked.Also Read - Bipasha Basu Comes in Shamita Shetty's Support After Tejasswi Prakash Age-Shames Her in Bigg Boss 15

Bipasha Basu was wearing an oversized blue dress, which sparked rumours that she and her husband Karan Singh Grover were expecting their first child together. As per BollywoodLife.com, she is not expecting a child. It was only because of her dress that many began to wonder if Mrs. Grover was expecting her first kid. Also Read - Katrina Kaif, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra And Other Bollywood Brides Who Wore Giant Nath on Their Wedding Day - See Pics

Netizens flooded the comment section with pregnancy speculations and began congratulating the couple. One of the users write, “She is definitely pregnant… glowing mummy to be n over sized dress.” Another user wrote, “I think she is pregnant.” Fans also showered love on this viral video and dropped heart and fire emojis.

For the uninitiated, Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover met and fell in love on the sets of their film Alone, and are famed for their monkey love. After dating each other for a few months, the pair married in 2016.

