Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain’s Wedding Card: Lovebirds Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to tie the knot soon. They have been dating each other for a long time now. While the couple hasn’t officially announced their wedding date, Ankita and Vicky’s wedding card is creating buzz on social media. On Tuesday, when they stepped out together, paps clicked their wedding invites that were kept inside the car. Ankita and Vicky have started distributing their wedding cards and the one in blue colour is for all the bride tribe. The blue colour wedding invite has their initials and name written (Ankita and Vikaas). The design is royal and has beautiful peacocks on it.Also Read - Pavitra Rishita’s Evil Mother-in-Law Usha Nadkarni Helped Young Actors With Her Advise

As per the reports, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain are all set to exchange their wedding vows on December 14, 2021. It is also reported that their grand wedding will be a three-day affair from December 12, 2021, to December 14, 2021. The Mehendi ceremony will take place first followed by their engagement in the evening. On December 13, the couple will have a haldi ceremony and in the evening will be sangeet. The wedding will take place the next day in the morning and there will be a reception in the evening.” Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Bachelorette: Girl Gang Srishty Rode, Mahhi Vij, Rashami Desai Were Seen Having Fun | Watch Video

Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain Dance Their Heart Out at Pre-Wedding Ceremony

Ankita and Vicky had a pre-wedding celebration with close friends on Tuesday night. The Pavitra Rishta actor took to her account to share several videos from the celebration night. In the videos, Ankita looks stunning in a gold shimmery lace sari with a floral hairdo. Meanwhile, Vicky looks dapper in a pastel shade, elegant bandhgala and trousers. The couple is seen dancing and getting romantic in the videos. Watch videos: Also Read - Ankita Lokhande-Vicky Jain's Wedding Preparations Start, Check Out Her ‘Bride-To-Be’ Shoes

