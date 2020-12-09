Niharika Konidela – Chaitanya JV‘s wedding is taking place in Udaipur and their pictures as bride and groom performing rituals are now doing rounds on social media. The grand wedding is happening at Udaipur’s Udaivilas Palace and is attended by big South celebs such as Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, and Allu Arjun, Pawan Kalyan, Sai Dharam Tej, Sreeja Kalyan, Sushmita Konidela, Kalyaan Dhev, Lavanya Tripathi and Ritu Varma among others. The pictures and videos from the big wedding function of #NisChay are currently going viral on social media. Also Read - Niharika Konidela Wins The Internet, Wears Her Mother’s 32 Year Old Saree For Pre-Wedding Ritual

After sangeet, mehendi and haldi, today is Niharika Konidela – Chaitanya JV’s wedding, and the couple are looking gorgeous in their traditional avatar. Niharika makes for a gorgeous bride. From her makeup, outfit to south temple jewelry, she is looking gorgeous in the bridal avatar. Also Read - Niharika-Chaitanya's Mehendi Ceremony Pics And Videos: Pawan Kalyan Joins The Festivities, Wedding to Take Place Today

For her big day, Niharika Konidela chose the auspicious red saree with gold embroidery. She completed her look with a green blouse with gold embroidery. Niharika chose the traditional coin jewelry and temple jewelry to go with the royal look. She added a simple yet classy maang tikka and nath (nose ring) to complete her bridal look. Also Read - Chiranjeevi’s Emotional Yet Adorable Post For Niharika Konidela - Chaitanya JV Ahead of Their Wedding

Naga Babu got emotional as he performed daughter Niharika Konidela’s wedding rituals. Sharing a photo from the wedding, he wrote, “It looks like the end of an Era….Serious nostalgia hit me all again…It feels like the first day of her school…just that she wont be returning by evening. It took years to make peace with the fact that my baby girl is all grown up to go to school and I can’t play with her 24 x 7..Just donno how long it will be this time….’Only time will decide.’ Already missing you Niha thalli @niharikakonidela #nischay.”

The wedding rituals of the couple began on Wednesday afternoon with a ceremony. Watch the pictures and videos:

We wish the couple a happy married life!

