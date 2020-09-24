The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team which is probing the Bollywood-drugs nexus, has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday. The probe took a different angle when actors Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chats from 2017 were recovered. The chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash has words like ‘hash’, ‘maal’. It seems like Karishma used to procure drugs from Jaya for Deepika. Also Read - NCB Raids Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Place, Found Drugs

The WhatsApp chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 10 PM.

The chat reads as:

Deepika Padukone: K… maal you have? Also Read - Sushant Singh Rajput’s Ex-Talent Manager Jaya Saha Names Four Male Actors in Bollywood Drug Scandal

Karishma Prakash: I have but at home… I am in Bandra

Karishma Prakash: I can ask Amit if you want

Deepika Padukone: Yes!!!

Deepika Padukone: Plleeeseeeeee

Karishma: Amit has he is carrying it

Deepika Padukone: Hash na

Deepika Padukone: Not weed

Karishma: Yes hash

Karishma: What time are you coming to koko?

Deepika Padukone: 11.30/12 ish?

Deepika Padukone: Till what time is Shal there?

Karishma: I think she said 11.30 because she needs to be at the other place by 12

Another WhatsApp chat is between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha.

Jaya: Hello, I am sending you across the CBD oil with Jinal today

Sharddha: Hey, Thank you

Sharddha: Listen

Shraddha: I still want to meet SLB

Meanwhile, Simone Khambatta, who is childhood buddy of Ranveer Singh, arrives at NCB for questioning. Simone is the founder and creative director of the Simply Simone which is a well-known clothing brand and fashion designing institute.

Ranveer and Simone know each other from the age of 11 and she is one of those friends who always knew that the man was going to be the superstar one day.