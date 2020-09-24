The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) team which is probing the Bollywood-drugs nexus, has summoned actors Deepika Padukone, Sara Ali Khan, Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor on Wednesday. The probe took a different angle when actors Rakul Preet Singh and Shraddha Kapoor’s WhatsApp chats from 2017 were recovered. The chats between Deepika and her manager Karishma Prakash has words like ‘hash’, ‘maal’. It seems like Karishma used to procure drugs from Jaya for Deepika. Also Read - NCB Raids Dharma Productions' Executive Producer Kshitij Ravi Prasad’s Place, Found Drugs
The WhatsApp chat, which is on a group, is from October 28, 2017, around 10 PM.
The chat reads as:
Deepika Padukone: K… maal you have?
Karishma Prakash: I have but at home… I am in Bandra
Karishma Prakash: I can ask Amit if you want
Deepika Padukone: Yes!!!
Deepika Padukone: Plleeeseeeeee
Karishma: Amit has he is carrying it
Deepika Padukone: Hash na
Deepika Padukone: Not weed
Karishma: Yes hash
Karishma: What time are you coming to koko?
Deepika Padukone: 11.30/12 ish?
Deepika Padukone: Till what time is Shal there?
Karishma: I think she said 11.30 because she needs to be at the other place by 12
Another WhatsApp chat is between Shraddha Kapoor and Jaya Saha.
Jaya: Hello, I am sending you across the CBD oil with Jinal today
Sharddha: Hey, Thank you
Sharddha: Listen
Shraddha: I still want to meet SLB
Meanwhile, Simone Khambatta, who is childhood buddy of Ranveer Singh, arrives at NCB for questioning. Simone is the founder and creative director of the Simply Simone which is a well-known clothing brand and fashion designing institute.
Ranveer and Simone know each other from the age of 11 and she is one of those friends who always knew that the man was going to be the superstar one day.
Deepika Padukone has been summoned on Friday and Rakul Preet Singh today. Sara Ali Khan and Shraddha Kapoor will be questioned on Saturday.