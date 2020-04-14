Bollywood’s evergreen actor Sonali Bendre recently shared a major throwback picture of herself on social media and revealed the advice she wishes to give to her 20-year-old self ‘Switch on the sunshine’. Taking it to her social media accounts, the seasoned actor posted an old picture of herself, where she is seen in a pink top and jeans, with a jacket on. Also Read - 25 years of Bombay: Sonali Bendre Recalls The Humma Humma Song

Alongside the picture, where the young Sonali is in all smiles, she also wrote about the advice she could give to her younger self. "If I could go back and say something to the 20-year-old me then that would be to never lose hope and remember to #SwitchOnTheSunshine #Throwback," the caption read.

Have a look:

The 45-year-old is currently sticking to her house like many other celebrities as the country is under lockdown to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Recently on World Health Day, she took to social media to share her idea of being healthy. Cancer-survivor, taking cues from her personal experience, is hands down in favour of building up “strong immunity.

Meanwhile, it’s been a tough time for Sonali and her family. The actor revealed in the year 2018 that she was diagnosed with metastasized cancer. She was being treated for the same in New York. Earlier, in an interview with News18, she credited her husband, producer Goldie Behl, for her better health. She said it was her husband who took her to New York for the treatment despite her resistance. Sonali said, “I land in New York and the next day, we go to the doctor. He looks at everything and we had sent all our tests and he says, you know, it is the fourth stage and you have a 30% chance of survival.”

She added, “That really hit me; I just turned to Goldie and I remember saying: ‘Thank God, you got me here’. Goldie always says that ‘tomorrow I’d rather feel I over-reacted, over-spent than under-reacted and have that regret that I should have done that’. There was no time for it and we were not told that it was the fourth stage but Goldie had started reading about it and he was suspecting it.”