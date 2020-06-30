Kartik Aaryan surely knows how to entertain his fans. On Tuesday, he took to Instagram to share a funny post before Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s address to the nation at 4 pm. He uploaded a picture where his mother can be seen feeding him with a spoon. It looked like a spoonful of dahi-cheeni, which Indians consider auspicious eating before doing something important. Kartik’s caption hinted that he had a spoon of dahi-cheeni to watch PM Modi’s speech. Also Read - What is Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana? How Will it Help 80 Crore Migrant Workers?

"Gearing up for Modiji's address to the nation," Kartik Aaryan wrote, leaving netizens in splits.



Actors like Mandira Bedi commented: “Lol”, Dabboo Ratnani wrote, “Hahaha”.

Narendra Modi addressed the nation for the sixth time in this coronavirus lockdown and said the Central government has extended the PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna extended till November end. In his address to the nation, PM Modi said Rs 90,000 crore will be spent more on providing free ration to poor for five more months.

“The PM Garib Kalyan Anna Yojna has been extended till November end and 80 crore people to get free ration for five more months,” PM Modi said.

He said today if the government is able to provide free food grains to the poor and the needy, the credit goes to two sections. First, the hardworking farmers of our country and second, the honest taxpayers. I thank you from my heart,” PM Modi said.