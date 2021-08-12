Just a few days ago, ZEE5 released the teaser of its next Original film 200 – Halla Ho! which gave the audience a sneak peek into what the film is about. The trailer of the film will definitely make you question a lot of things about our society and the way women are treated.Also Read - Amol Parashar Speaks on ZEE5 Attracting Youth With TVF Collaboration as Tripling 3 Set to Stream on Platform | Exclusive

Director Sarthak Dasgupta has worked predominantly in Bollywood, popular movies like Bread Butter And Cash, The Great Indian Butterfly. Talking about 200- Halla Ho! and finalising the cast, Sarthak shared, "I would give the credit to my Producers for casting. They really worked hard to assemble this wonderful cast together. Like it should be, for us, each and every character was important. Each character has a specific role to play in the story's dynamics. Hence we went through extensive auditions for each and every character. It was daunting initially. But slowly everything fell in place."

Inspired by true events, the movie goes on to uncover the shocking events and circumstances which led the 200 women to take such a drastic step to seek justice. Starring Amol Palekar, Barun Sobti, Rinku Rajguru, Sahil Khattar, Saloni Batra, Indraneil Sengupta, and Upendra Limaye.

Written and Directed by Sarthak Dasgupta, produced by Yoodlee Films, the film production arm of Saregama, 200 – Halla Ho premieres 20th August on ZEE5.