Here’s How Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi Celebrated Their First Diwali After Marriage

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi who got married this month, celebrated their first Diwali with a lot of glamour. Here's how they celebrated the festival of lights.

Varun Tej And Lavanya Tripathi were one of the star-couples who were celebrating their first Diwali this year. The couple got married on November 1 in a beautiful ceremony set against the stunning backdrop of Tuscany, Italy. Varun and Lavanya shared their happy moments with their family on their social media handles. Varun posted a picture with his wife and in another picture, he was spotted with his wife, mother, sister Niharika Konidela, and father Nagendra Babu. He wished his fans, “Happy Diwali!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varun Tej Konidela (@varunkonidela7)



Another post was shared by Chiranjeevi’s daughter Sushmita Konidela in which all the family members including Ram Charan, Upasana Kamineni Konidela, Varun Tej, Lavanya Tripathi, Sai Dharam Tej, and others can be seen.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sushmita (@sushmitakonidela)



Varun and Lavanya tied the knot recently in a lavish wedding ceremony. The couple shared pictures from their wedding day. The duo looked adorable as they posed together. Varun wrote in the caption, “My Lav!”

Lavanya looked gorgeous in the pictures. She was dressed in a red silk bridal saree from Kanjeevaram, a red top with matching embroidery, and a thickly bordered tissue silk veil. The bride chose a sleek gajra hairdo and kohled eyes on her wedding day. Varun Tej, on the other hand, wore an off-white sherwani with heavy golden embroidery, a matching shawl, and trousers.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Varun Tej and Manushi Chhillar will be seen in the movie titled ‘Operation Valentine’. The film will be out in cinemas on December 8, 2023. Releasing in Hindi and Telugu, ‘Operation Valentine’ marks the Hindi film debut of Varun Tej, introducing him as an Indian Air Force pilot.

Manushi will be seen in the role of a radar officer. As per a statement, the film is inspired by true events.

On Monday, Varun took to Instagram and shared the film’s poster. “On the 8th of December 2023, Hear the roar of India as it echoes across the skies #OperationValentine,” he captioned the post.

The update has left fans excited. “Can’t wait for this blockbuster,” a social media user commented.

“Wow. It looks interesting,” another one wrote.

‘Operation Valentine’ is produced by Sony Pictures International Productions and Sandeep Mudda from Renaissance Pictures and co-produced by Nandakumar Abbineni and God Bless Entertainment. Shakti Pratap Singh Hada, a seasoned ad-film maker, cinematographer, and VFX aficionado will be marking his directorial debut with this film.

