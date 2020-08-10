Actor Rana Daggubati got married to Miheeka Bajaj in a traditional wedding ceremony on August 8, Saturday evening in Hyderabad and the entire film fraternity turned up to wish the young couple in their new phase of lives. A photograph of the married couple posts their wedding is doing rounds on social media. In the picture, Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj, along with their pet pooch, can be seen smiling with all their hearts. Also Read - Rana Daggubati-Miheeka Bajaj Wedding: Bride's White Lehenga Grabs All The Eyeballs - See Viral Pics

Miheeka Bajaj looks adorable in a beautiful purple and gold lehenga, while Rana Rana Daggubati topped a pair of denims with a classy grey kurta. Miheeka shares the picture and captions it as "Family Now".

The couple's wedding was reportedly attended by 30 guests only, to comply with COVID-19 social distancing guidelines.

The photos and videos from the ceremony are now going viral on social media and one can’t look away from the bride who dressed up in a stunning white lehenga for her big day.

Miheeka wore designer Anamika Khanna’s creation and looked absolutely fabulous. Miheeka’s lehenga was entirely hand-made and came with double red and golden dupatta. Khanna and her team created a golden dupatta that the bride carried on her shoulders while a separate coral veil was created that covered her head. What added more dazzles to her look was that jaw-dropping jewellery. On the other hand, the groom, Rana Daggubati complemented Miheeka’s look in a cream kurta.

Happy married life Rana and Miheeka!